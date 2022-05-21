Saturday, May 21, 2022
They got calls from Dubai: Say school authorities in Karnataka as 3 Muslim students leave school after Bajrang Dal training camp outside school premises

Bajrang Dal too issued a clarification on the matter and pointed out that the use of airguns and Trishul during the ‘Shaurya Prashikshana Varga' did not violate provisions of the Arms Act.

OpIndia Staff
School cites 'Dubai calls' after Muslim students withdraw over Bajrang Dal training
Zaru Ganapathy, Arms training by Bajrang Dal, images via Coorg News and India Today
After reports alleged that 3 Muslim students withdrew from the Sai Shankar Institution in the Kodagu district of Karnataka over the alleged ‘arms training’ conducted by the Bajrang Dal, the private school has claimed that their decision was influenced by phone calls received from Dubai.

The Hindu organisation had held a workshop titled, ‘Shaurya Prashikshana Varga’ between May 5-11 for its karyakartas (members) outside the compound of the private school. The Bajrang Dal members were spotted holding air guns and Trishuls (tridents) as a part of an exercise to build physical and mental resilience.

It was alleged that 3 Muslim students left the school after photos and videos of the so-called ‘arms training’ went viral on social media. However, the claims were dismissed by Zaru Ganapathi, the President of Sai Shankar Institution.

“The parents got calls from Dubai asking parents to get the kids admitted to a Muslim school and they would arrange for a bus from Virajpet. We have Muslim teachers, other Muslim students and a few new students who have joined are Muslims,” he informed.

He also rejected claims that the arms training was conducted within the school premises. Ganapathy informed that no student or staff members of Sai Shankar Institution took part in the event hosted by the Bajrang Dal.

Bajrang Dal, VHP issues clarification

While speaking about the controversy, VHP (Kodagu) President Krishnamurthy informed, “Hindu organization is not involved in any kind of terrorism activities. We don’t take law and order into our hands. Hindu organizations work for the development of the nation. This news is unnecessarily being hyped.”

Bajrang Dal too issued a clarification on the matter and pointed out that the use of airguns and Trishul during the ‘Shaurya Prashikshana Varga’ did not violate provisions of the Arms Act.

Dal leader Raghu Sakelshpur said, “They trained in lifting weights, nunchakus, long jump, monkey rope and other activities to manage during times of natural disasters. We have consistently trained them in such activities. We used air guns for training and that doesn’t come under the Arms Act.”

He further added, “It was to train them about how they work and Trishul too does not come under the Arms Act.” Sakleshpur informed that about 116 karyakartas took part in the workshop and trained from 4:45 am to 10:15 pm between May 5-11.

