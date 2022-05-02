MNS chief Raj Thackeray in his recent Tweet has appealed to his party workers not to perform the Maha Aarti on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on May 3 as he doesn’t want to create any obstacle for Muslims during the Eid festival.

In the latest tweet, Raj Thackeray asked his party workers not to perform Aartis anywhere on account of Akshaya Tritiya and let Muslims celebrate Eid peacefully. He writes, “Tomorrow is Eid. As said by me in my Sambhajinagar speech yesterday, I feel Muslims should get to celebrate Eid happily. We do not want to hinder the celebrations of anyone.” Thackeray has reiterated his earlier statement that for him the issue of loudspeakers is not a religious one, but a social problem.

Thackeray has asked his party workers to maintain restraint. He has said that he will announce what needs to be done on this issue tomorrow, on Twitter.

On 1st May 2022, the foundation day of the Maharashtra state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addressed a public meeting at Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray had declared this public meeting after he warned the government of Maharashtra to take down the loudspeakers on the mosques before 3rd May 2022, falling to which, he said that, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers in front of mosques with a volume double that of the Azaan.

“However, if the loudspeakers are not taken down by May 4, Hindus in Maharashtra should make sure that they play Hanuman Chalisa with the double voice in front of the mosques,” Raj Thackeray had asserted in his May 1st speech.