Gujarat: Ex-AAP leader files defamation suit against other five AAP leaders including state pres Gopal Italia

Ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections, things seem to be not going too well for Aam Aadmi Party. Former Aam Aadmi Party Porbandar District head Keyur Joshi has reportedly sent defamation notice to AAP state party chief Gopal Italia and four other party leaders.

In Porbandar court, a defamation case has been registered against five AAP leaders including Gopal Italia. Joshi has alleged that he was expelled from the party without any notice and prior information. Subsequently, he alleged, that after expelling him, a letter of his was made viral on social media which is why he has now filed a defamation case.

Ex-AAP leader Keyur Joshi expelled from party

On 3rd September 2021, the party had released a press note in which it had stated that 16 AAP leaders were being expelled from the AAP over alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking to OpIndia, Joshi informed that he joined AAP in 2014. Last year, 16 AAP leaders were expelled from party without any prior notice. They were informed only via one WhatsApp message that they are no longer part of the party. When they questioned party leadership, the party issued a press note and accused the expelled leaders of carrying out anti-party activities. However, Joshi said he had never indulged in such activities.

In February 2021, just months ahead of being dumped by party unceremoniously, Joshi had contested Porbandar local civic body polls on AAP ticket.

Keyur Joshi’s election ticket

Joshi further informed OpIndia that he was insulted and wild allegations of anti-party allegations were put on him through a press release because of which he felt extremely humiliated. He said that such allegations has harmed his political prospects and also brought him extreme mental agony.

Further, Joshi informed, that he had also reached out to Gopal Italia but he did not get a satisfactory reply on his expulsion. He added that earlier also AAP had expelled other party leaders via WhatsApp message.

Joshi, who himself is an advocate, said that all these things have brought him a lot of pain and insult and the party’s lack of response triggered him to file a defamation case. Along with AAP Gujarat President Gopal Italia, a case has been filed against Jaydeep Pandya, Tuliben Banerjee and Nimisha Khunt and Gulabsingh Yadav under various sections of the IPC.

Speaking to OpIndia, Keyur Joshi said that he seeks justice in this and has vowed to get it at any cost in this matter.

Note: Article originally published in Gujarati. You can read it here.