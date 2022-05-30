JNU student booked over allegations of sexual assault on campus

The Delhi Police has sprung into action following the incident of sexual molestation of a student at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A case has been filed against the accused at the Vasant Kunj North police station in Delhi based on the victim’s allegation. The suspect has been charged under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said, “A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasant Kunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on.”

Prasanna Raj, a Master’s student at the Centre for Political Studies (CPS), has been named as the accused. The purported incident of the assault occurred on the terrace of the Chandrabagha hostel at JNU.

According to RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), not only did the accused attempt to physically sexually harass the victim, but he also threatened the victim if she spoke out in public. The top ‘comrades’ have been feverishly trying to cover up this heinous crime. The statement added n that the accused, Prasanna Raj, was spotted walking freely around the JNU campus, fearless of the law, while other AISA members were engaging in blaming the victim.

Enough is enough – unending sexual assaults and harassment by the communists in JNU campus. ABVP condemns misogynist and patriarchal attitude of AISA and entire communist cabal and extend complete solidarity to all survivors. https://t.co/3rhtGjuU7j pic.twitter.com/8MIoZBFbha — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) May 28, 2022

The ABVP alleged that the victim sought assistance from Aishe Ghosh regarding the incident, but Ghosh wantonly misled the survivor by directing her to the ‘non-existent’ Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) and prohibited her from filing a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee.

The ABVP pointed out that several activists linked with the Leftist group had previously been involved in sexual assault. It was alleged that Anmol Ratan, an AISA office bearer, raped a student in his room for two days. According to the ABVP, so many incidents of sexual assault against AISA members have come to light that it would be no exaggeration to alter the name of AISA to ‘All India Sexual Assaulters.’