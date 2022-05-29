A Jawaharlal Nehru University student has been accused of sexual assault on campus. On Saturday (May 28) night, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused an AISA (All India Students Association) member of sexually assaulting a female student within the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The accused has been identified as Prasanna Raj, who is pursuing a Master’s degree from the Centre for Political Studies (CPS). The alleged incident took place on the rooftop of JNU’s Chandrabagha hotel.

“Not only did he attempt to forcefully sexually assault her, but also threatened her if she spoke out in public. The senior ‘comrades’ have been desperately trying to shield this atrocious act. Not one female activist of the organization has spoken up against this despicable, vile assault.,” ABVP said in a statement.

It added that the accused Prasanna Raj was seen roaming freely within the JNU campus, with no fear of law while other AISA members have been involved in victim blaming.

Enough is enough – unending sexual assaults and harassment by the communists in JNU campus. ABVP condemns misogynist and patriarchal attitude of AISA and entire communist cabal and extend complete solidarity to all survivors. https://t.co/3rhtGjuU7j pic.twitter.com/8MIoZBFbha — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) May 28, 2022

The student organisation lamented how Aishe Ghosh, the President of JNU’s Student Union, has maintained a stoic silence over the said incident. “Waving flags of feminism, they first lure students into their organizations under the garb of activism but when their very own activists perpetrate sexual crimes against women, they keep mum,” it added.

“It has come to our knowledge that Aishe Ghosh shamelessly misled the survivor by asking her to approach non-existing GSCASH and prohibited her from complaining to the ICC. This was a classic textbook case of shielding sexual harassers belonging to the Communist cabal,” it informed.

ABVP pointed out how several activists associated with the leftist outfit had been involved in sexual assault in the past. It alleged that one officer bearer of AISA named Anmol Ratan had raped a student for 2 days in his room.

“Akbar Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar is just a few assaulters whose names should not be lost in the sands of time. Well, it wouldn’t be in vain to change AISA’ s name to All India Sexual Assaulters. Due to such ideological and organizational flaws, around 11 activists resigned from AISA,” it added.

“The communists of the campus now want to push their agenda GSCASH because sexual assaulters from AISA and SFI got shielded by it. It is known to everyone how GSCASH saved Akbar Choudhaiy, Arshad Alam , Shakeel Anjum while finding them guilty. The GSCASH protected the culprits by stopping filing of F.I.R by Delhi Police,” ABVP concluded.

JNU PhD student molested inside campus

In January this year, a youth tried to molest a girl inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus in Delhi. As per reports, the incident took place at around 11.45 pm on the night of January 17 night.

One individual came on a bike inside the campus from the Eastern gate and reportedly tried to molest a girl, who is a PhD student residing on the campus. The Delhi Police had registered a case against the unnamed accused for sexual assault.

In 2018, a JNU student had alleged that the ‘hero’ of Kathua protests had brutally raped her. Choosing to stay anonymous, she had said, she chose to remain anonymous and has stated that ‘the activist’ had not only caused her lasting bodily harm but also a great mental trauma. The victim had further written that she did not speak up earlier due to apprehensions that such shocking revelations about a ‘hero’ could jeopardise the Kathua child rape-and-murder case.