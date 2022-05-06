Days after the Tamil Nadu government courted controversy by banning the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ ritual at the Dharmapuram mutt in Tamil Nadu, the chief of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal has stated that there is a threat to his life for speaking out against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government’s order.

According to the reports, Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal of Madurai Aadheenam alleged that he was being threatened for posting questions to the MK Stalin-led government over their encroachment on the rights of Hindu temples.

The Hindu seer said he would meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convey to them the threat to his life. He added that he would meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convey to them the concerns regarding danger to his life.

“Since I am posting more questions to them, I am being threatened. They constructed houses in the temple property area but are not giving any rent. They are in control of the temple land and threatened me, saying that I cannot enter the town and do my ritual to God,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Kalimedu near Thanjavur on Wednesday, Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal of Madurai Aadheenam said that members of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are busy enjoying temple properties that belong to the Adheenam.

The Hindu seer also condemned the Mayiladuthurai district administration’s decision to ban the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ ritual saying that the ritual is a 500-year-old tradition and that the country which claims to be secular should not target and harass customs of a particular religion in this manner.

“The Hindu religion is targetted. Are they trying to destroy the Hindu religion? Even the British were not successful in doing that, what can these people do? God will take care of everything,” he said.

A huge controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after the Mayiladuthurai collectorate refused permission to conduct the traditional ritual of ‘Pattina Pravesam’, a tradition of devotees paying reverence to the seer of the Dharmapuram Adheenam by carrying him on a palanquin.

The Mayiladuthurai Collectorate in Tamil Nadu had refused permission to ‘Pattina Pravesham’, claiming that it would create law and order problems. The Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai J Balaji had issued the ban order and had also claimed that the practice was a “violation of human rights”.

The order was issued after the Dravidar Kazhagam, and other far-left outfits had objected to the traditional ritual. The Dravida Kazhagam and different outfits had cautioned the district authorities against permitting the event.

Following the order issued by the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate, Hindu organisations and devotees have reacted strongly, demanding the withdrawal of the order. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had responded strongly against the order and had challenged the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, saying he will personally carry the pontiff on the palanquin on his shoulders.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician also hit out at the MK Stalin-led DMK government, saying that the DMK party is built on sheer sycophancy.