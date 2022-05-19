Thursday, May 19, 2022
Updated:

‘Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman’: Mathura district court reverses civil court order, allows petition seeking removal Shahi Idgah disputed structure

The Court ruled that the suit to remove the Mathura Shahi Idgah Mosque is maintainable on the ground that it was built over the Krishna Janmbhoomi land.

OpIndia Staff
Krishna Janambhoomi temple and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura (ANI Photo)
Coming as a major development in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque case, a Mathura court Thursday allowed the plea to remove the disputed structure of the Shahi Idgah Mosque near Krishna Janmabhoomi for hearing. Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri had filed the lawsuit as the “next friend of the infant Lord Krishna” of the Keshav Dev temple.

The suit had been filed in the name of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman. The civil court in Mathura had on September 30, 2021, dismissed a lawsuit filed asking for the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque and transferring the 13.37 acres of land to Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman. With today’s order, the plea by Ranjana Agnihotri can be restored.

According to reports, the Court ruled that the suit to remove the Mathura Shahi Idgah Mosque is maintainable on the ground that it was built over the Krishna Janmbhoomi land. The matter has been sent back to the civil court to be heard on merits.

On May 16, after a Shivling was unearthed in the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Kashi, a plea was filed in a Mathura court, requesting that the Shahi Idgah Masjid be sealed and that security be deployed to protect Hindu sacred artefacts from being vandalised.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who represents five claimants in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid lawsuit, had referenced the retrieval of the Shivling from the Gyanvapi mosque in his appeal.

In his appeal, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh argued that there are remnants of Lotus, Sheshnag, Om, Swastik, and other Hindu religious symbols in the actual sanctum sanctorum. He added that some of them have already been destroyed, and the defendants are currently attempting to vandalise the others.

He stated that if the evidence is eliminated, the basis for the dispute would be lost, and the petitioners will suffer tremendous damage. As a result, he asked the court to prohibit individuals from visiting the mosque property.

In another key development pertaining to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute, the court had agreed to hear a plea seeking videography of the disputed Shahi Idgah mosque. Notably, after the Varanasi court ordered a day-to-day survey of the disputed structure Gyanvapi Masjid, a similar application has been filed in the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura on Friday seeking the appointment of a commissioner to survey the structure, Shahi Idgah masjid, built on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Notably, on May 5, the Mathura court had also reserved its verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi – Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case of Mathura and said that the case would be decided on 19th May 2022. A petition had been filed in a Mathura court seeking ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, which also sought removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

In the recent past, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the Muslim-occupied sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute case

According to the petitioners, a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread on 13.37 acres of land was demolished and the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed. They have demanded the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.

In the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute, nine cases have been filed in the Mathura court so far.

Searched termsKashi Mathura baki hai, Krishna Janmabhoomi land, Mahura district court
