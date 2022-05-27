A plea has been filed before the Mathura Court to bar the defendant Muslims from destroying any religious inscriptions, artifacts, or symbols present inside the disputed Shahi Eidgah Masjid at the Krishna Janambhoomi site. The plea requests the Court to maintain the status quo at the structure during the long summer vacations of the Court.

The plea alleges that after the Gyanvapi episode in which alleged Shivling and other Hindu religious symbols have been reported to be found, the defendant parties in this dispute will make every effort to destroy the Hindu religious symbols and inscriptions at the Shahi Eidgah. Therefore, the court should ensure the status quo remains during the summer holidays of the court.

The plea has been filed in the senior division court of Mathura district by Manish Yadav, the main plaintiff in one of the 3 cases filed over the disputed Eidgah Masjid structure. The other two suits are filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and another suit filed by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The plea states, “The summer vacations are about to commence and defendants will make every effort to destroy the evidence. The evidence of Hindu religious symbols and remains need to be preserved in the interest of justice.”

Further, the plea says, “The plaintiff has come to know that it has become clear from the Navbharat TV channel’s Pathshala program that religious artifacts in the alleged Idgah, ancient rock writings, and religious and mythological symbols were illegally suppressed. The Gyanvapi case is going on in Varanasi and is getting publicized a lot in the media and Shivling, Kamal, and Chak in Gyanvapi have also been found in the alleged Gyanvapi Masjid, due to which the respondents have been furious.“

Citing these facts, Yadav has said that there could be attempts to destroy evidence at Eidgah Masjid in Mathura as well during the court holidays so the court needs to ensure the status quo is maintained.

Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute case

According to the petitioners, a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread on 13.37 acres of land was demolished and the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed. They have demanded the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.

Tampering with physical evidence at Gyanvapi mosque

On May 24, during a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi, the Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain said that the Shivling was willfully desecrated by the Muslim side to install a fountain-like structure. He added that a 63cm hole was drilled in the Shivling to make it look like a fountain structure.

Jain said the said structure was still present in the storage room and the Muslim side tried to remove it but CRPF had stopped them.