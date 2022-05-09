On May 6, a special Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja was held at the ancient Martand Sun Temple at Mattan in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The Pooja was held in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Hindu saints, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, and local residents. Hundreds of devotees thronged the premises in the morning and offered prayers to mark the occasion.

The pooja was performed on the occasion of the Shankaracharya Jayanti, which was celebrated for the first time at the Sun Temple Martand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Tweeting about the same today, Lt Governor termed it as, “Truly a divine experience in a godly ambience”. In his Tweet, the Lt Governor also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting and developing culturally and spiritually significant ancient places.

Government is committed to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural & religious significance, transforming them into vibrant centers that will guide us on the path of righteousness and blesses this beautiful land with peace, happiness and prosperity. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) May 9, 2022

“Government is committed to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural & religious significance, transforming them into vibrant centers that will guide us on the path of righteousness and blesses this beautiful land with peace, happiness, and prosperity,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Social media has been flooded with stunning pictures and videos of the pooja that was performed at the 8th century Martand Temple on May 6.

‘Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja’ at Martand Sun temple Mattan Anantnag, lost Hindu temples being reclaimed again in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/dOl9EvnzHo — Anoop Kotwal (@NationFirst78) May 9, 2022

Pooja is performed in the 8th century Martand Surya Mandir at Mattan in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district (source: Twitter)

Lt Governor Manoj Singh performing puja at the Martand Surya Mandir (source: Twitter)

Many users expressed pleasure that the ancient Hindu temple which faced destruction at the hands of Muslim invader Sikander Butshikan is, at last, being reclaimed under the Modi regime.

A massive rally to pay tributes to the heroes of POJK & a resolve to reclaim our land in #Jammu #MyPOJK

A Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at Martand Sun temple, Mattan, Anantnag in #Kashmir

कुछ तो बदला है.. pic.twitter.com/vYqT9YFYem — Manu Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@KhajuriaManu) May 8, 2022

With Lt Governor participating in ‘Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja’ at Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, lost Hindu temples being reclaimed again in Jammu and Kashmir.



Sanatan shall rise again. pic.twitter.com/mXVImNRR7Y — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) May 8, 2022

The ancient Martand Surya Temple in Kashmir

The temple is said to have been built in the 8th century, but attempts were made to destroy it several times between 1389 and 1413. It is believed that Hindu ruler Lalitaditya had built the Martand Surya Temple in honor of the Sun God or Bhaskar in the 8th century AD. Lalitaditya was a Surya (Sun) Dynasty Kshatriya. The temple’s style of construction and the expertise displayed in it was unprecedented in world history. The Vastu science of architecture has been employed, and the building is designed so that the Sun’s rays fall on the Surya idol throughout the day.

Though the cities, towns, and ruins of Lalitaditya’s era are not easily located, the remnants of the large Martand temple, which the emperor had built at the pilgrimage site of the same name, are an example of the expertise of the Kashmiri Hindu builders of ancient times.

Today, various elaborate sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses with shattered faces are found at the entrance. The damaged pillars that surround the Martand Sun Temple attest to the temple’s magnificence. It is believed that the temple was so well-built that Sultan Sikander spent two years destroying the temple.

For years, the magnificent temple, like many other temples in Jammu and Kashmir, had been lying neglected and on the verge of decay. Experts say the structure built in rock and mortar has been decaying faster than expected.”Extreme weather in Kashmir coupled with erosion and microbial growth are working like termites and if immediate measures are not taken, the structure may crumble and this historic marvel will be lost to invisible hands of neglect,” an expert had opined.

No conservative measures were being adopted until 2019, when following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre set up a committee to survey around 50,000 temples that were closed in Jammu and Kashmir, 90% of which were destroyed. The Martand Sun temple was one of them.

Bollywood film ‘Haider’ referred to Martand Surya Mandir Martand as ‘Shaitan Ki Gufa’

For years, the religious sentiments of the Hindus were disrespected by portraying their religious symbol, the Martand Surya temple, in a bad light by terming it the “Shaitan ki Gufa” (Devil’s cave). In fact, in 2014, filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj drew widespread criticism for slandering Hindu traditions and hurting Hindu sentiments by joining the ranks of these extremists and misrepresenting the historic Sun Temple in Kashmir in his film ‘Haider.’

Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider had gone on to refer to one of the country’s grandest temples, the Surya Mandir as Shaitan Ki Gufa in one of its songs ‘Bismil’ with Shahid dancing inside the holy temple.

Taking offense, the All Parties Migrants Co-ordination committee (APMCC) had then sought a ban on the movie.