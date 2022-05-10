Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Updated:

Santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passes away

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma was suffering from kidney related issues since past six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest.

OpIndia Staff
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was a santoor musician and composer from Jammu. (Image: Barbican UK)
The legendary Santoor player, musician Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away earlier today at 84. Born on 13 January 1938 in Jammu & Kashmir, he started learning vocals and tabla at age 5. He started learning Santoor at age 13.

He was suffering from kidney related issues since past six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma was awarded Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

He was scheduled to give a jugalbandi performance in Bhopal live concert on May 15, 2022 along with flute legend Hariprasad Chaurasia under ‘Mahima Samaroh’. Shiv-Hari duo have given soulful music to films like Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni amongst others.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

