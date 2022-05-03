On Tuesday evening, MNS chief Raj Thackeray posted a three-page statement, exhorting Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques blaring azans. In his statement, Thackeray cited the Supreme Court order to proclaim that the usage of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am is illegal and then permission has to be sought if the loudspeakers are to be used on a daily basis.

The MNS chief also asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray whether he is going to listen to his father, late Balasaheb Thackeray, who once stated that ‘all loudspeakers need to be silenced’, or would he continue to have the loudspeakers on mosques by listening to “non-religious” NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Appeal to all pic.twitter.com/ptN8sLUA8Z — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 3, 2022

The statement came hours after the Maharashtra government filed a case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for asking his followers to put up loudspeakers outside mosques from May 4th. In defiance of the case against him, Thackeray released a statement wherein he urged his followers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques blazing azan.

Citing the Supreme Court order, Thackeray said, “Loudspeakers cannot be used from 10 pm to 6 am. Every religion can use its loudspeakers for 365 days. If you need to use the loudspeaker every day then permission has to be taken on a daily basis.”

He further added that SC has fixed decibel levels for loudspeakers beyond the specified time. “The loudspeakers usage decibel level limit should be between 10 decibels and between 45 to 55-decibel levels. Please note that 10-decibel levels relate to the whispers that we have amongst ourselves. 55-decibel levels are equivalent to the sound of our Kitchen mixer,” Raj said in the statement while explaining the issue of unlawful use of loudspeakers in mosques.

In fact, Raj also added that the issue was not just about ‘unauthorised speakers’ but also about ‘unauthorised mosques’. “How is it possible that the government has given authorised permissions to unauthorised Masjids to use loudspeakers?. And if permissions are being granted then Hindu temples also need to be given permissions to play the loudspeakers,” said Raj.

Furthermore, Thackeray also spoke about the menace of public spaces and roads being blocked by Muslims for offering prayers. “Which religion propagates, assembling and sitting on the middle of the roads to pray and cause immense traffic jams? This is the main reason for my statements to the Muslim community that this is a social issue affecting the public (and) kindly take cognizance of the same.”

Making an impassioned appeal to the Hindus, Raj said, “I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That’s when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers.”

Thackeray also made an appeal to the police, asking them to enforce the law. “I appeal to the police force to show that this country is governed by law and order. They should maintain and follow the law. The unauthorised, Masjids and loudspeakers and prayers being held in the middle of roads, need to be addressed duly by law.”

He further urged Hindus that if they hear masjids playing azan on the loudspeakers, they should dial 100 and register a police complaint, even if one is to do it daily.

Reiterating the need for Hindus to stand up against the use of loudspeakers by mosques, Thackeray wrote, “All Hindus should take this call ahead of shutting down loudspeakers… I reiterate the fact that each citizen should know the strength of what it is to be a Hindu… our country doesn’t have so many jails to arrest (all) the Hindus of our country. This very fact should be recognised by all the governments.”

Thackeray also reminded Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray of Balasaheb Thackeray’s vow of bringing all loudspeakers down. “I appeal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra that years ago, Shiv Sena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that all loudspeakers need to be silenced. Are you going to follow this, or are you going to follow the non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power? Let the people of Maharashtra know what is going to happen?” he said.

Raj concluded his letter with a new slogan, saying “If not now, it will never happen.”