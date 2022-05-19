Ajay Mishra, the former court-appointed commissioner tasked with surveying the Gyanvapi disputed structure has submitted his findings in the form of a report at the Civil Judge’s court in Varanasi. Ajay Mishra’s report details the findings of the survey done by him on May 6 and 7 inside the Gyanvapi disputed structure.

Ajay Mishra in his report has submitted that the survey was done by him on May 6 and May 7 and the Muslim side had gathered a mob of over 100 people during the survey to hinder their work. The Muslim side has been continuously uncooperative during the course of the survey and tried a lot to prevent a detailed survey, Mishra’s report has stated.

As per Mishra’s report, inside the disputed structure that the Muslim side claims to be a mosque, there are stone carvings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses on the North-Western side of the central part, just outside the barricading. The report further states that the ancient stone structures with Hindu symbols like the lotus and idols, which are clearly the remnants of an earlier Hindu temple, can be seen in the Gyanvapi structure.

Mishra’s report stated that there has been ‘newer’ construction work using iron rods and concrete near the old structures. While walking towards the west from the northern side, old stone carvings of ‘Seshnaag’ can be seen. All these have been video graphed for evidence. The stone slabs also possess old carvings that have been painted saffron, and multiple such carvings which are clearly Hindu idols and symbols have been video graphed inside the Gyanvapi premises. Several stone slabs and blocks were reportedly scattered on the ground in a manner of an old remnant of a demolished structure.

The report states that 4 distinct idols painted red with sindoor in a pattern as described for the Shrigar Gauri shrine are distinctly visible on a stone slab inside the premise. It also mentions that the slab bears the marks of Hindu rituals, as having been worshipped and diyas being lighted, flowers being offered by the devotees. All of these have been video graphed. The commissioner was informed that the structures and slab are remnants of the Shrigar Gauri shrine which is inside the central structure, and entry is prevented for Hindus. So the devotees worship only the remnants of the entrance and offer prayers to Shringar Gauri.

Mishra’s report mentions that the stone carvings are similar on the eastern sides and western sides of the so-called masjid, indicating that they all have been a series of carvings of a larger structure that has been broken. The report stated that though the court had ordered that the survey commissioners should be granted access to the central structure and enclosed areas of the Gyanvapi structure, including locked portions, the Muslim side gave several excuses to prevent the same.

Mishra’s report further states that even on the second day of the survey, the other side had caused delays and the proceedings could be started only at 3.45 pm.

Mishra states that he had tried to confirm if the saffron tinged carvings are indeed from the old Shrigar Gauri temple described in several Hindu texts. He was reportedly told that the presently visible structures are remnants from the old broken Shrigan Gauri shrine and these structures have been worshipped by Hindus for years. The present remnants are reportedly the ruins of the entrance of the ancient Shringar Gauri shrine.

Mishra has further submitted that he had tried to inspect the barricaded area too but the Muslim side did not cooperate. Finally, the inspection had to be halted at 4.50 pm on May 7. The report mentions that the video files of the survey have been submitted as per procedure in sealed packets at the court’s treasury, as ordered by the court.

Ajay Mishra was removed, current commissioner submits report of survey done on May 14,15 and 16

It is notable here that the Muslim side had accused court-appointed survey commissioner advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra of not being ‘impartial’, and had submitted a plea to remove him at the Varanasi court. Though the petition was dismissed on May 7, later on May 17, the court had removed Mishra from the position of survey commissioner over alleged ‘leaks’ of reports to the media.

Advocate Vishal Singh was then appointed as the commissioner and was asked to submit a report in 2 days. Vishal Singh has stated to ANI that the removal of Ajay Mishra was a ‘misunderstanding’ and he had never asked for it.

Singh has now reportedly submitted the detailed report of the commissioning done on 14, 15 and 16 May at the court today on May 19. The 15-page report has been submitted in sealed packaging. As soon as details of the report are available, we will report.