On Sunday (May 15), a 15-member team of Delhi police reached Jaipur to interrogate Rohit Joshi, who has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. Rohit is the son of Rajasthan Minister for Water supply, Mahesh Joshi.

While speaking about the development, a senior police officer informed, “Our team of officers have reached Jaipur in connection with the case to nab Joshi who has been absconding. Our teams are conducting a search to locate and trace him.”

#UPDATE | Delhi police summons Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi to appear by May 18 in an alleged rape case. pic.twitter.com/3w9qTwiS29 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 15, 2022

The police reportedly visited two residences of Mahesh Joshi but have failed to trace the accused. On not finding him, the cops pasted a copy of the notice on the wall and asked him to appear before them on Wednesday (March 18).

“You are hereby informed that the above-mentioned case has been registered against you on the complaint of complainant ‘R’ at PS Sadar Bazar, Delhi,” the notice read.

It further added, “You are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned and to join investigation by 18th May 2022 at 1:00 pm at PS Sadar Bazar Delhi along with any relevant record/document with you.”

Jaipur | The police have not contacted me yet. I stand by the truth and abide by the law. I will fully cooperate in the police probe: Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on rape allegations against his son pic.twitter.com/amTfpsrvGE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 15, 2022

While speaking to India Today about rape allegations against his son, the Congress Minister remarked, “I have been informed Delhi police have arrived in Jaipur. Law should take its course. Truth should come out. A media trial should not take place.”

He claimed that the Delhi police team did not contact him and that he will cooperate with the investigation.

Rape allegations against son of Rajasthan Minister

A 23-year-old woman had filed a rape complaint against Rohit Joshi on May 8 this year at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station. A zero FIR was initially filed in Sadar Bazar police station and forwarded to Sawai Madhopur.

The victim stated in her police complaint that the accused raped her multiple times in Jaipur and Delhi. In addition, the victim has reported rape and unnatural sex with her in Delhi. She had stated in her complaint that Rohit attacked her and forced her to get an abortion when she became pregnant.

Rohit and the girl were Facebook friends for almost two years. On January 8 last year, Rohit drove her to his friend’s residence in Sawai Madhopur where he raped her after spiking her drink with psychoactive substances. When she became unconscious, Rohit filmed and photographed her naked.

The girl claimed that on August 12, 2021, Rohit summoned her to his friend Ajay Yadav’s workplace and assaulted her during a conversation. Rohit forced her to undergo an abortion. After that, on September 3-4 last year, Rohit brought her to a Delhi hotel and raped her. After that, on April 17, 2022, he raped her again under the guise of a conversation.

The victim had accused Rohit of intimidating her and her family. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her for marriage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences), and 506 (criminal intimidation).