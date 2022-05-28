Amidst the ongoing controversy over the disputed structure at Gyanvapi, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar has made a big statement. He claims that the Shivling located inside Gyanvapi was damaged with a saw, after which the police have arrested the accused. He said that to check whether it is ‘Shivling’ or ‘fountain’, a man from Muslim community ran a saw over it, and damaging it in the process. The BJP leader also said that instead of arresting such people, both their hands should be cut off.

Katiyar has said that the hearings in the Gyanvapi case, which has reached the threshold of the Supreme Court of the country starting from the district court of Varanasi, will continue to take place. But before that, in view of the security of the Shivling, the entry of Muslims into the disputed structure should be banned. Vinay Katiyar, who was involved in the Ram Mandir movement, alleged that symbols of Hindus have been tampered with in Gyanvapi. He announced that he will continue to support those who are demanding the protection of the Shivling and the expulsion of Muslims from there.

According to the BJP leader, Mughal invader Aurangzeb forcefully captured Gyanvapi, so Muslims should not be allowed to enter it. He said that Asaduddin Owaisi’s mental balance has been shaken and now he should be thrown out of the country.

There was also a case of holes being drilled in the Shivling.

It is worth mentioning that the Muslim side is referring to the Shivling found in the wuzukhana inside the Gyanvapi complex as a fountain. However, these claims seem to be hollow. Meanwhile, on May 25, Vishnu Shankar Jain, counsel for the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, had alleged that Muslims had tried to break the Shivling in the wuzukhana and tried make it a fountain. Vishnu Jain had claimed that if the video and photography of the storeroom are done, then it will be proved how the Shivling was drilled and how Muslims tried to make it a fountain. This will also prove how the 63 cm hole was made in the Shivling.

It is worth mentioning that recently a picture had also surfaced, from which it was revealed that there was also an idol of Lord Hanuman inside Gyanvapi.