Reports of Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt being pregnant have surfaced in the news cycle. In a picture posted by the actress on Instagram, she could be seen in a hospital with her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor by her side. It seems to be image of sonography, a procedure carried out during pregnancy with the caption ‘Our baby… coming soon’.

However, according to some fans, this could be a publicity gimmick, to promote the couple’s first film together ‘Bramhastra’ releasing on September 9 this year.

According to Entertainment News agency Pinkvilla, the 29-year-old actress is reportedly pregnant after she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in Mumbai. Nearly two and a half months later, the reports of the Bollywood diva being pregnant have come to the fore. In the pictures that have surfaced, the actress is all smiling while she looks at the monitor, in what looks like a preliminary sonography test. Soon congratulations started pouring in for the newly-wed couple.

The couple looks forward to their joint next flick directed by Ayan Mukherjee, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.