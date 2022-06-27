Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAhead of Bramhastra's release, Alia Bhatt posts a picture of 'baby coming soon' amid...
Entertainment
Updated:

Ahead of Bramhastra’s release, Alia Bhatt posts a picture of ‘baby coming soon’ amid pregnancy rumours

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is set to be released on September 7 this year.

OpIndia Staff
Alia Bhatt pregnant
Actress Alia Bhatt is reportedly pregnant according to new published by entertainment websites. Image: Pinkvilla
5

Reports of Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt being pregnant have surfaced in the news cycle. In a picture posted by the actress on Instagram, she could be seen in a hospital with her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor by her side. It seems to be image of sonography, a procedure carried out during pregnancy with the caption ‘Our baby… coming soon’.

However, according to some fans, this could be a publicity gimmick, to promote the couple’s first film together ‘Bramhastra’ releasing on September 9 this year.

According to Entertainment News agency Pinkvilla, the 29-year-old actress is reportedly pregnant after she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in Mumbai. Nearly two and a half months later, the reports of the Bollywood diva being pregnant have come to the fore. In the pictures that have surfaced, the actress is all smiling while she looks at the monitor, in what looks like a preliminary sonography test. Soon congratulations started pouring in for the newly-wed couple.

The couple looks forward to their joint next flick directed by Ayan Mukherjee, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsranbir kapoor, alia bhatt pregnant, alia bhatt pregnancy, alia bhatt pregnant
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,279FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com