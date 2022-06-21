Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, reports of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) moving all its 106 MLAs to Ahmedabad have emerged. Reportedly, Maharashtra BJP leaders are likely to meet Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and the other Shiv Sena MLAs who have camped in Surat since last night.

After Shivsena bigwig Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against the party and the MVA alliance caused a huge churn in Maharashtra politics, reports of the BJP entering the scene have finally come to the fore. As many as 35 MLAs are rumoured to be with Shinde who has camped at Le Meridian hotel in Surat, reported ABP Majha.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Delhi after scrpting a successful victory in Rajyasabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, will now be reaching Ahmedabad to meet the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde. According to Republic, the BJP is likely to send all its 106 MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly to Ahmedabad as well.

#MVACollapses | Scoop: BJP to send all 105 MLAs to Gujarat, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet deputy CM Ajit Pawar at 6 pm.



Watch here-https://t.co/4lfeTcgo9y pic.twitter.com/BrpP1re5Ru — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2022

Eknath Shinde has reportedly refused to meet Milind Narvekar, Uddhsv Thackeray’s aide sent to Surat to hold consultations with the rebels. Reportedly, Shiv Sena leaders from the Shinde camp could be airlifted from Surat to Ahmedabad to meet Devendra Fadnavis. According to earlier reports by ABP Majha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda could also land in Ahmedabad to hold talks with the Shinde faction alongside Fadnavis.

#MVACollapses | SCOOP: Gujarat BJP in touch with Maharashtra BJP MLAs, rapid developments take place in Surat.



Watch here-https://t.co/4lfeTcgo9y pic.twitter.com/nI7OSYbNgi — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2022

As reported by Republic, Gujarat state BJP leaders are in contact with Eknath Shinde and rapid developments are taking place in Surat.

This is a developing story, more updates will be published further.