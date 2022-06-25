Chandigarh: Youths desecrate Shivling on river bank, pour beer while in shoes

A viral video has emerged where two young people in Chandigarh were seen pouring beer on a Shivling while the song “Bhole Baba” played in the background.

On the banks of a river, one man was observed pouring beer from a tin can while another was seen drinking next to it. Both were seen wearing shoes. The video was reportedly shot by an accomplice of the two. According to reports, Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party representatives lodged a complaint with the IT Park police station, demanding stern action against the youngsters.

Video of Two Youths Anointing Shivling with Beer Goes Viral; #BajrangDal Demands Strict Action



Read here: https://t.co/NILt82jYdG pic.twitter.com/4eWYJs0w8z — News18.com (@news18dotcom) June 24, 2022

According to reports, the youth and his accomplices who poured beer on the Shivling have been identified by Chandigarh Police. The water body near where the incident was performed, however, does not appear to be from Chandigarh. According to Rohtash Yadav, SHO of the IT Park police station, the crime in question did not occur under his jurisdiction. However, a complaint about this incident was filed at his police station. The location, including the river flowing in the video, does not appear to be situated in Chandigarh. The video and complaint have also been forwarded to the UT Police cyber cell, which will now examine the matter.

According to the information collected, the accused in the video are Vinod Kumar of Panchkula, Naresh alias Kalia of Manimajra, and Vivek of Bapudham. Two of the accused are seen on the video, and one is filming the act. Shiv Bhakti songs were also played in the background. The person who poured alcohol on the Shivling is Naresh alias Kalia. Hindu groups have reportedly identified him. He is said to be on the run. Hindu organisations also paid visits to his Indira Colony house, where his mother said he has not returned to his home yet.