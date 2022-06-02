A day after the tragic and sudden death of famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK, information regarding an existing health issue has been revealed. KK’s post-mortem report has reportedly said that the singer had multiple arterial blockages.

It is notable that injury marks were found on KK’s lips and his forehead, after which speculations were being made about the cause of his death. But in the postmortem report, it has become clear that the cause of death was a heart attack. This has put a full stop to all other theories.

Journalist Soumyajit Majumdar tweeted, “Autopsy reveals KK had major heart blockages for quite some time, which he did not treat thinking those to be acidity problems. His wife told officials that he always carried antacids. Traces of antacids were found in his body, and antacid strips were found in his hotel room: Police”

Quoting officials in the next tweet, he wrote, “KK had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. He could have been saved if CPR was administered. Too much excitement during the live performance stopped the blood flow leading to the cardiac arrest: Officials”

According to a report by Navbharat Times, a doctor who conducted the postmortem of KK made an important revelation in a conversation with PTI. He said, “During Tuesday’s (May 31) performance, KK was dancing with the crowd and was walking around. Dancing with the crowd and walking around caused more excitement and due to that, the flow of blood stopped. Due to this, KK fainted and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given to him immediately, he could have been saved.”

KK had arrived in Kolkata for two of his live concerts in West Bengal. The auditorium of the college where the second concert took place on 31st May 2022 was full beyond capacity, which led to a lot of heat and suffocation. KK was also seen wiping his sweat several times, as well as complaining that the AC did not work. After this concert, his health started deteriorating. In the hotel, he suddenly fell unconscious. KK was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.