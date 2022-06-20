Monday, June 20, 2022
Man kills a 16-year-old girl, injures her mother after the girl denied his Facebook friend request, attempts suicide after the crime

Upon hearing the girl's screams, her mother Sunita rushed to the room and the accused attacked her as well, stabbing her in the back and the shoulders.

In a shocking incident in Nagla Bohar village of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly killed a 16 years old girl and severely injured her mother because the girl did not accept his friend request on Facebook. After committing the crime, the man tried to kill himself as well and is now hospitalised.

The accused Ravi is a resident of Muzzafarnagar, the Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh shared. A case has been registered against him based on the complaint by the father of the murdered girl. The victim’s father, Tejveer Singh, works as security personnel at a factory in Faridabad, Haryana. In his complaint, Tejveer alleged that Ravi killed his daughter as she did not accept his friend request on Facebook.

As per the police, on Sunday evening, when Tejveer Singh was at work, Ravi reached their home, apparently to deliver the invitation card for a wedding. The minor victim opened the door, and once inside, Ravi took out a knife he had hidden in the invitation card and stabbed the girl multiple times resulting in her death.

Upon hearing the girl’s screams, her mother Sunita rushed to the room and the accused attacked her as well, stabbing her in the back and the shoulders. Seriously wounded Sunita is currently undergoing treatment in the local city hospital where her condition continues to remain critical.

After attacking the mother-daughter duo, Ravi tried to commit suicide as well by stabbing himself. He is also currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

