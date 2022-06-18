According to a statement released on Saturday 18th June 2022, National Conference (NC) head Farooq Abdullah has decided to withdraw his name from the consideration for the ‘unified’ opposition’s Presidential candidate. His name was proposed along with Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the upcoming Presidential election in a meeting of opposition party leaders. Farooq Abdulla’s name was proposed by Mamata Banerjee at the end of the meeting held on 15th June 2022.

In his statement, Farooq Abdullah said, “I am honored to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of the President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature.”

Furthermore, he added, “I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received & honored to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.”

Farooq Abdullah added, “Therefore, I withdraw my name from consideration as joint opposition’s candidate for the President of India. I am grateful to Mamata Didi for proposing my name. I am also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support.”

On June 15, the opposition parties held a joint meeting in which they agreed that a joint candidate from the opposition should contest the upcoming Presidential election scheduled on July 18. Farooq Abdullah and Gopal Krishna Gandhi were the two names opposition parties were looking at as potential candidates. Gopal Krishna Gandhi is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s grandson and former governor of West Bengal.

On June 15, the process of submitting presidential nominations began. Nominations are accepted till June 29, and papers will be reviewed on June 30. The deadline for withdrawing from candidacy is July 2. The election will take place on July 18, and the results will be announced on July 21.