Amid the global wheat shortage due to Russia-Ukraine war, countries have taken various steps to protect food security for their populations. As part of such measures, gulf nation UAE has decided that it will no re-export of wheat imported from India. However, NDTV chose to give the news a spin, and reported that UAE has banned import of wheat of India.

NDTV India posted a tweet that said “Bharat se Ghenhu nehi mangayega UAE”, which means ‘UAE will not import wheat from India’.

However, while using this completely false claim in the tweet, the linked report said that India has approved export of wheat to UAE for domestic consumption, and due that UAE has banned re-export of Indian wheat.

While NDTV English didn’t use such a blatant false text, their headline was also somewhat confusing, which resulted in many people to assume that UAE has taken some punitive action against India. Their tweet and headline said, “UAE To Suspend Exports Of Indian Wheat For 4 Months: Report”. As a result, without reading the details, many Islamists and ‘left-liberals’ rejoiced the decision assuming UAE banned the export of wheat to India, or maybe thinking UAE stopped buying wheat from India, the second-largest producer of wheat in the world. NDTV’s report was based on Reuters’ report.

NDTV reported UAE banned export of Indian wheat. Source: Twitter

As several gulf nations had issued statements condemning the comments on Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Islamists and left liberals assumed that UAE has gone ahead in the matter. Though some of the tweets targeting the Indian government have been deleted by the original posters (OPs) after realizing they were making a fool of themselves, here are some of the gems that we found.

In a now-deleted tweet, actress Richa Chadha said, “Welcome to the international economic impact of hate.” Chadha, without reading the report, posted the Tweet but later deleted it after getting backlash from the netizens. Chadha, in her knee-jerk reaction, had just assumed that the news means one of the Gulf nations just did something to harm India’s economic interests, something the Islamists and Left-liberals keep dreaming of.

Richa Chadha called it the international economic impact of hate. Source: Twitter

Writer Harneet Singh wrote, “When are we sending Bulldozers there?” Later she probably realized her mistake and deleted the tweet, but by then, it was too late. In one of the follow-up tweets, she said, “Arre bhai galti ho gayi. Maan liya. Tweet delete kar diya. Peace. (I made a mistake. I admit it. I have deleted the Tweet).”

Harneet Singh questioned if “we” will be sending Bulldozers to UAE. Source: Twitter

A Twitter user Salmank004 said, “In a few days India is going to be like Sri Lanka.”

Salman said India will become Sri Lanka soon. Source: Twitter

Twitter user Aanuup said in Hindi, “Show this tweet to Vishwaguru.” Vishwaguru is a term used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aanuup asked to show the report to PM Modi. Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user Sheikh Zafar said, “Effect of Fringe element,” without having any idea what the report was exactly about.

Sheikh called it effect of Fringe element. Source: Twitter

A Twitter user Japneet Singh said, “Hamare foreign relations kaa satyanaas krke maanenge lagta h (I feel they will completely ruin our foreign relationships).” How the UAE banning the re-export of Indian wheat to other countries will impact foreign relations of India with any country is unclear.

Japneet said govt will destroy India’s foreign relations. Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user, iambossr, thanked PM Modi and MEA Dr Jaishankar sarcastically for India’s foreign policy and said, “Thank you Modi Ji and Dr Jaishankar for their brilliant foreign policy and diplomacy.” The Twitter user was completely unaware that India has no role in the export policies of the UAE to other countries.

NormalMan thanked PM Modi and MEA Dr Jaishankar. Source: Twitter

Twitter user nomezwa said, “BJP will destroy India. Open your eyes before it’s too late.”

Nomezwa said BJP will destroy India. Source: Twitter

UAE Banned the re-export of Indian wheat to other countries because it wants to keep its wheat stocks for now

Ministry of Economy, UAE, issued a press release on June 15 informing about the ban on the export of Indian wheat to other countries for four months. The ministry said the ban had been imposed starting from May 13, 2022, on all wheat varieties (spelt), namely hard, ordinary, and soft wheat and wheat flour (spelt flour).

Press Release by Ministry of Economy, UAE. Source: Ministry of Economy, UAE.

It further explained that the companies that wish to export or re-export wheat and wheat flour varieties of Indian origin that were imported into the country before May 13 would require permission to export the wheat outside UAE.

The decision has been taken in view of the international developments that have affected trade flows. It further added, “in appreciation of the solid and strategic relations that bind the UAE and India, especially after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries and the Indian government’s approval to export wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption.”

The decision by UAE came as an effect of India’s decision to ban the export of wheat as it was found that several countries including China were hoarding Indian wheat to control the prices, and also in light of the possibility of lower production in the coming season. However, India is still exporting wheat to countries in need of wheat. The GoI had announced a ban on May 13 but relaxed exports with conditions on May 17. Therefore, India is now allowing export of wheat for domestic consumption of the various countries, but not allowing it to be used for speculative and price manipulation practices.

Contrary to what the Islamists and ‘Liberals’ had hoped for, the decision by UAE by no means affects their relationship with India or impacts India’s economic interests in any way. It actually shows that UAE has accepted India’s demand that Indian wheat will only be used for domestic consumption, and not for further export at higher proces.