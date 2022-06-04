In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old newly married woman named Rubina Ansari was tortured and murdered by her in-laws in Ara, Jharkhand for not fulfiling their demands of dowry. The in-laws ofthe woman inserted a hot iron rod in the private parts of the victim and then choked her to death.

According to the reports, the deceased got married to one Qurban Ansari of Ara village on November 21, 2021. After a few days of the wedding, the family of Ansari began torturing the newly married bride for dowry. Their demands for dowry included Rs 1 lakh cash, a motorcycle, washing machine, air coolers. The family of the girl being financially unstable could not fulfil the demands of Ansaris.

Father of the victim Afjal Ansari said that he had given dowry to his daughter’s family but they demanded more. “Recently”, he said, “my daughter had called me and informed that her husband and in-laws were brutally torturing her for dowry. She had told me to fulfil their demand of cash, motorbike, washing machine and air cooler”

The Police, taking the cognizance of the incident, confirmed that Rubina was brutally tortured by husband Qurban Ansari, father-in-law Mohammad Suleiman, Ansari’s cousin Mohammad Nizam and aunt Hamza Khatoon. Ramgarh subdivisional police officer Kishore Kumar Rajak stated that after repeatedly assaulting Rubina, a hot iron rod was inserted in the private parts of the victim and killed her. But her in-laws tried to cover up the crime claiming that Rubina had killed herself.

The crime would have gone unnoticed as all preparations were done for the burial as it as assumed that she had killed herself. But the crime was revealed when the injury marks were spotted during ritual bath of the body before the burial.

“It was when the deceased was being bathed as a part of Islamic rituals before lowering the body into the grave on Wednesday that her relatives spotted injury marks and raised an alarm,” Rajak was quoted.

According to the reports, the lady police officers were then sent to the spot who noticed injuries, burn marks and massive wounds around her private parts. The body of the deceased has been taken into the police custody and has been sent for the autopsy.