Earlier yesterday, a video of AIMIM MP and former NDTV journalist Imtiyaz Jaleel was caught on camera demanding that Nupur Sharma be hanged for her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Addressing the media after enraged Islamists protested in front of the office of the divisional commissioner of Aurangabad in Maharashtra on 10th June 2022, Jaleel said Islam is a religion of peace and demanded that Nupur Sharma be hanged for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Demanding capital punishment for Nupur Sharma, Imtiyaz Jaleel said, “Islam is a religion of peace. People are angry. We, too, demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she is let off the hook easily, then such things will not stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, or sect. Mere dismissing from the party is not an action.”

The video instantly went viral on the internet, with many highlighting how a member of parliament was echoing the street threats issued against Nupur Sharma and demanding capital punishment against the former BJP leader for making comments derived from authentic and reliable Islamic Hadiths.

Liberals attempt to whitewash AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel’s demand for capital punishment to Nupur Sharma

As Islamists went on a rampage across the country, their ideological allies in the form of left-leaning liberals sprung into action, weaving an alternative reality to muddle their readers and salvage one of their own who was caught echoing the demands made by the Islamists on the streets.

Rohini Singh, who identifies herself as a journalist, accused ANI of grossly misquoting the AIMIM leader, stating that he clearly said that he did not ask for Nupur Sharma to be hanged. While she has been vague in condemning the perpetrators responsible for the violence that broke out on Friday, Singh said the misquoting of Jaleel had the potential of further inflaming tensions.

Gargi Rawat of NDTV also declared that Imtiaz Jaleel was misquoted and that he only said that he didn’t ask for the hanging of Nupur Sharma. She quietly deleted the tweet when Twitter users told her that Jaleel had indeed asked for capital punishment for Nupur Sharma.

Several others from the left ecosystem also joined in the efforts to declare that Jaleel is grossly misquoted and that he had never demanded capital punishment for Nupur Sharma.

How Imtiyaz Jaleel demanded Nupur Sharma be hanged in the mix of vernacular Marathi and Hindi, leading to deliberate obfuscation by the cabal

Though the left ecosystem was busy giving clean chit to Imtiyaz Jaleel and painting him as a victim of media manipulation, many social media users from Maharashtra highlighted how the AIMIM MP was not misquoted and had used the mix of vernacular Marathi and Hindi in demanding capital punishment for Nupur Sharma.

Sekoolar media are misleading the people. Zaleel clearly tells in his Marathi mixed Hindi/Urdu, “हम भी ये मागणी करते है कि नूपुर शर्मा को फांसी की सजा मिलनी चाहिए”. He clearly says hang her



Marathwada region Peacefuls do use मराठी word मागणी for demand pic.twitter.com/xrso2U0Prw — iMac_too (@iMac_too) June 11, 2022

Jaleel denies Times Now tweet that said he demanded the beheading of Nupur Sharma, keeps mum on ANI video

While Jaleel’s defenders in the media tried to piggyback on the video to shift the blame of the violence that broke out on Friday on media and somehow lessen the accountability of Islamists for the predicament, the AIMIM leader has so far not issued any clarification or refuted the comments made by him in the ANI video.

More importantly, Jaleel, while being silent on the ANI video, had responded to a tweet posted by Times Now yesterday where the media channel had alleged that the AIMIM leader had demanded the beheading of Nupur Sharma. Shortly after Times Now posted the tweet, the AIMIM leader took to Twitter and threatened the news channel to show him where he had asked for the beheading or face a legal case.

Jaleel had promptly denied Times Now quote that said he wanted the beheading of Nupur Sharma but had not denied yet the ANI video where he demanded Nupur Sharma be hanged. Though both beheadings and hangings result in death, they are different in the sense that beheadings are legal in Islamic countries while hangings happen in secular and democratic countries. The Times Now tweet said that Jaleel had demanded the beheading while in the video he was seen demanding the hanging of Nupur Sharma.

At the time of this report being published, Imtiaz Jaleel had neither denied making the comments nor accused the news agency ANI of misquoting him, even though he has been active and online on Twitter for hours after ANI’s tweet went viral and had displayed an unmatched alacrity in refuting the quote attributed to him by Times Now. In absence of that, it appears that his ‘fans’ are trying to whitewash something to confuse the common man. We will update this report if Jaleel issues a statement or clarification.

Another video of AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel demanding capital punishment for Nupur Sharma surfaces online

Pertinently, another video of AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel demanding Nupur Sharma be hanged has surfaced on the internet. “If Nupur Sharma is to be hanged, she should be hanged on this square in Aurangabad,” Jaleel says to the greetings of gathered Islamists and chants of “Nara-e-Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar”.

June 10, Friday, saw massive protests break out in different parts of the country as Islamists took to the streets, abusing Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal with the choicest abuses and hurling death threats at them with complete abandon. From Delhi to Ranchi to Solapur in Maharashtra to Ludhiana in Punjab, and from Telangana to Uttar Pradesh, Islamists across multiple cities and towns ran riot to mark their protest against comments on Prophet Muhammad.