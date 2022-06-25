The Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena form a new group and named it ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. On 25th June 2022, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar while speaking to ANI informed about this new development. The rebel MLAs are staying at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati.

‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp: Former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar to ANI



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/nMOm6UFj7b — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that the earlier application given by the group to the deputy speaker of the assembly was just to recognize Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party. While speaking to India Today, Deepak Kesarkar said, “We are still in Shiv Sena. We will be having our own separate group named Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will have our leader, whip, office and everything else just like a party has. We are calling it Shiv Sena Balasaheb because we are sticking to the thoughts and ideology of the founder of the party.”

According to rules if two-thirds of the total MLA of a party form a group, the MLAs don’t lose their membership and they are recognized as the party. We are trying to assert that thing. We have tried a lot to explain the things to Uddhav Thackeray but we don’t know why he chose to keep the things pending.”

Deepak Kesarkar also said that the decision to support BJP, to make a government with BJP, or to go into the new elections will be taken only as per the directions given by Eknath Shinde. Deepak Kesarkar also said that the chief minister should take strict action on the Shiv Sena goons vandalizing the offices of the rebel MLAs.

Kesarkar said that there are so many MLAs in Maharashtra who are elected because people like them and not the party name alone is to be credited for their win. Shiv Sena rebel MLAs are holding a meeting today and they will declare their next steps after the meeting. On 25th June 2022, the rebel MLAs also wrote to Uddhav Thackeray and asked him to restore the security of their families which was suddenly removed.