Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to Gujarat where he also met his mother as she turns 100 years old on June 18. PM Modi Saturday, visited his mother, Heeraben Modi, at her Gandhinagar residence to celebrate her 100th birthday.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the residence of his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar.



Before the PM left his mother’s Gandhinagar residence, PM Modi washed his mother’s feet and sought her blessings.

PM Modi then performed aarti with his mother in the Mandir placed in the house and offered her prasad. He then adorned his mother with a garland of roses and a shawl. Visuals show PM Modi sitting on the floor next to his mother and spending some quality time with her before he left the house for other engagements. The meeting lasted for less than half an hour.

A puja will also be held at Vadnagar’s Hatkeshwar temple on the occasion.

Heeraben Modi lives with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the newly renovated Pavagadh Temple later in the day today where he will unfurl the flag after performing pooja. He will also take part in a meeting at the heritage forest nearby.

The Shree Kalika Mata temple is one of the oldest temples in the area. The temple has undergone two phases of redevelopment. The Prime Minister officially opened the first phase of the renovation in April of this year. Prime Minister Modi lay the foundation stone for the second phase of reconstruction in 2017. According to a government release, this involves a three-level extension of the temple’s base and ‘parisar,’ as well as the installation of utilities such as street lights and a CCTV system.

The renovation work of the temple has been completed by the trust at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crores, out of the estimated expenditure of Rs 125 crore for the development of the entire complex except for the temple.

PM Modi would also visit Vadodara to address around 4 lakh people including beneficiaries of various government schemes. The event is set to take place at Leprosy Hospital near Sardar Estate. PM Modi will also be dedicating sewage treatment plant in Anand which was built at a cost of Rs 16.3 crore. It will benefit 41,000 residents of Umreth.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to Gujarat this month.