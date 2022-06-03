Friday, June 3, 2022
Updated:

PM Modi inaugurates Groundbreaking Ceremony of third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, investments worth over ₹80,000 finalised

PM Modi announced that investment of more than ₹80,000 crores in the state have been finalised in the event, and laid foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth over ₹8,000 crore

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi addressing the UP Investors Summit 3.0 in Lucknow (source: Screenshot from YouTube live stream)
3

The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Friday 3rd June 2022. During his speech, PM Modi announced that investment of more than ₹80,000 crores in the state have been finalised in the event.

“Today agreements of investment of more than Rs 80,000 crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. I congratulate the youth of UP for it as they will be most benefitted from it,” the PM said. He thanked the investors for their faith in the state, and asked them to plan for the next 25 years.

Talking about the potential of the state, the PM said that Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India in the next 10 years. “I believe that it is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century,” he said.

“Today the world is seeing India’s potential and appreciating India’s performance. We are growing the fastest among the G20 economies. India is at number two in the Global Retail Index,” PM Narendra Modi said. He added that his govt has worked to strengthen India as a nation with reforms. One Nation-One Tax GST, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card. All these efforts are a reflection of our solid and clear policies, the PM said. He added that India progressed on mantra of ‘reform, perform, and transform’ in last 8 years.

The Prime Minister also gave a brief account of work done by his government in the last years in various sectors like telecommunications and internet connectivity, digital transactions etc. He mentioned how the digital revolution brought by the govt has helped to grow various businesses in different sectors. He assured that the industrialists will be benefited from the digital infrastructure.

The Prime Minister further promised that for the development of UP and for making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, any reform that is required in any sector will be continuously undertaken by his govt.

Concluding the speech, PM Modi said that his govt is backing development with Niti, Nirnay, Niyat and Swabhav (policy, decision, intention and nature).

PM Modi also laid foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at the event. These projects are in various sectors including agriculture, IT and Electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textile.

The first Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit was held on July 29, 2018, and the second one took place on July 28 in 2019.

During the third summit, investments are being made in various sectors including data centre, Agri and allied, IT and electronics, infrastructure, manufacturing, handloom and textiles, renewable energy, MSME, housing and commercial, healthcare, warehousing and logistics, defense and aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, education, dairy etc.

In order to project the state as an attractive investment destination among industrialists and investors, the government made grand preparations ahead of the event. CM Yogi Adityanath gave dinner to the distinguished guests and industrialists attending the ceremony at his official residence at 7:00 pm on Thursday 2nd June 2022. Of the 250 guests attending the dinner, 170 were eminent industrialists. Various ministers and government officials of the state government as well as representatives of industry associations of 75 districts of the state were also present.

Guests who arrived for the Groundbreaking Ceremony were welcomed by traditional artists at the Amausi airport. The state’s industries department had asked all the five-star and three-star hotels to keep 40 percent of their rooms vacant for these guests.

Guests coming to this grand event are also being given specific gifts of local products, which will encourage the ‘One District, One Product Scheme’. Through these gifts, the government will brand the handicraft industry of the state. These gifts include excellent products of Meenakari, glass Ganesha idol of Firozabad, the stones of Lakhnawi Chikankari, brass lamps of Aligarh, ceramic mugs, and decorative handicrafts of Black Pottery of Azamgarh.

It is notable that after the formation of the BJP government in the state under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath in 2017, the first Investor Summit was held in Lucknow in 2018. Industrial houses from across the country were invited to the event in which an investment of five lakh crore rupees was announced. Setting up new units under the ‘One District, One Product Scheme’ was encouraged.

Recently, PM Modi’s government in the center completed its eight years. While talking about the same in a press conference on Wednesday 1st June 2022, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has benefited the most from the government schemes under the leadership of the Prime Minister and this will help in taking the state’s economy to new heights.

He said, “The welfare schemes implemented for the service, good governance, development and the poor in the last 8 years are unprecedented. During this time, schemes like Digital India, Startup India, Standup India, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao brought a revolution to the country. Corruption in the government schemes was stopped and during the world’s biggest epidemic Corona, the benefits of government schemes were passed on to every citizen.”

