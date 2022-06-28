Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Punjab: AAP govt heeds Congress’ suggestion, vows to pass a resolution against Centre’s ban on Sidhu Moosewala’s contentious song

As per reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday (June 28) that the Assembly will pass a resolution against the Centre's ban on controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala's last song on June 30.

Punjab: AAP govt on Congress' suggestion to condemn banning Moosewala's contentious song and withholding of anti-India Twitter accounts
Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu Moosewala, images via New Indian Express and Tribune
Two days after Youtube blocked the song ‘SYL’ by deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on the directives of the Government of India, the Aam Aadmi Party had vowed to pass a resolution against the Centre in the Punjab legislative assembly.

As per reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday (June 28) that the Assembly will pass a resolution against the Centre’s ban on controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala’s last song on June 30.

Besides, resolutions will also be passed against the centralisation of Punjab University and the newly launched Agnipath scheme. All 3 resolutions will be taken on the last day of the ongoing monsoon session.

Similar demands were made by the Congress party, which found resonance with the Bhagwant Mann government.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted, “I’m happy to state that acting on our suggestions BhagwantMann govt is bringing resolutions to condemn centralization of PU, banning of SidhuMooseWala Syl song, withholding Twitter handles & erroneous Agnipath army scheme on the 30th in Vidhan Sabha.”

The resolution against the Agnipath scheme was also supported by the Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma had, however, opposed it.

Problematic lyrics of Sidhu MooseWala’s song

The song SYL was released four weeks after Moosewala’s murder. The problematic song has provocative lyrics and visuals. In the song, Moosewala talked about Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh to Punjab.

On November 1, 1966, post-independence Punjab was divided into three states, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, on the basis of language. The song also goes on to warn that if there is no alternative way, then Balwinder Jattana will return.

Jattana was the terrorist who killed two senior engineers working on the SYL project in Chandigarh. Affiliated with Babbar Khalsa terrorist outfit, the Ropar resident Jattana killed Chief Engineer and the Superintending Engineer working on the SYL project in 1990.

Following the murders, the construction on SYL stopped as the terrorised engineers refused to continue working on it. Jattana was later killed in a police encounter in 1991.

In the text on-screen during the song, Sidhu Moosewala goes on to call the SYL canal the causative agent of the Congress-led pogrom of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984.

The flag hoisting at Red Fort by a Sikh mob on 2021 Republic Day also finds a place in the video of the song. The video also shows a bomb blast on an animated canal, pushing the idea that violence should be used to stop SYL.

