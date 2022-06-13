On 2 April 2022 (Saturday), violence had broken out in Karauli, Rajasthan during the Hindu New Year procession. Policemen trying to control the violence, along with Hindu activists involved in the procession, were injured in the attack by a Muslim mob. The police, however, had accused both Hindus and Muslims in their FIR related to the violence. Some of the accused who were arrested under that FIR are already out of jail while some others are still absconding. OpIndia on June 10, 2022, inquired about the current situation from Vaibhav Pal, who has been named as an accused in the incident.

Vaibhav Pal told OpIndia, “We had completed all the legal formalities of the procession. That is why the administration was with us and we were taking out the procession. We had no idea what happened after that. The place where the incident took place is the main road and was on the way to the temple, there was no Muslim majority population there. The homes of Muslims start from about 100 meters away from the incident site. The attack took place on the main road in which women and children were also involved.

Hindus were not attackers but victims of the attack

Vaibhav Pal said, “There was no attack or violence from the side of Hindus, we are the victims. About 70 people from our side were injured and our vehicles were also vandalized. After facing this violence, a case was registered against us only. Now dozens of Hindus have run away from their homes due to the fear of the police. Apart from those who have run away, many other Hindus are also in a state of panic. I am named in this case and have not been able to go to my house since then. Although the police are not doing anything wrong with my family in my absence, maybe because even they know that we are innocent. However, I don’t know what the Congress government is doing about the whole case.”

Amit Sharma’s condition is out of danger now

Vaibhav Pal further said, “Amit Sharma, who was injured most critically in the stone-pelting from the roofs is fine now and his condition is out of danger. Along with this, a Sangh worker was also stabbed, whose condition is now fine. Many others had also suffered injuries in the stone-pelting but are now recovering after treatment.”

After the incident, cases were filed selectively against Hindu youth

Vaibhav said, “The day the violence took place, the police registered an FIR and named dozens of people from both sides. After the passage of about 8 to 10 days, the people of the Muslim community selectively lodged FIRs against many Hindu boys in different incidents. These FIRs, registered during the course of several days, number close to 80. About 60 to 70 Hindu youths were named in these cases, most of whom are currently hiding and wandering here and there. The purpose of these FIRs is only to harass Hindus. Action is also being taken unilaterally in this.” Vaibhav also sent copies of dozens of FIRs to OpIndia.

Several Hindus arrested by Police after FIR

Vaibhav further said, “Almost all the people named in the FIR have been arrested except 1 or 2. Many of them have also got bail. On the day of the incident, even a Hindu going somewhere for his work in Karauli was also caught and named in the FIR. The action is totally one-sided. Most of those named in the FIR are in the age group of 20 to 22 years. When the police have written in its own FIR that the procession was going on peacefully, then why we were named as accused, it is not clear till now.”

Those working for Hindutva on target

Vaibhav said, “While registering the FIR, all those who used to work for Hindutva in Karauli were kept under watch. Even those having belief in Dharma were deliberately targeted. There are 30-40 people who were caught under Section-151 later on. Sahib Gurjar and Rajaram Gurjar of Hindu Sena have been made the main accused of violence by the police. Congress party MLA Lakhan Singh Meena fully supported the Muslim side.”

Main accused Matloob absconding

Vaibhav further said, “Matloob has not been caught so far. There are discussions in the area that Mushtaq Ahmed, a close aide of the main accused Congress leader Matloob, stabbed RSS worker Vipin. Mushtaq Ahmed is a compounder in a government hospital right here in Karauli. It is not known whether the police will take action against him, but Mushtaq is still said to be working at the counter distributing medicines in the hospital. It is also discussed in Karauli that the Congress MLA had helped the main accused Matloob to escape. All the people sent to jail from Muslim side have got bail.”

All the people named in FIRs are students, and their financial condition is bad

According to Vaibhav most of the boys implicated in the cases are young students and their financial condition is very bad. “They don’t have money for lobbying. Their studies are getting affected and there is no one to speak on their behalf. There are many such families among Hindus and they are not able to get bail. Meanwhile, the government is directly engaged from the other side with the support of Congress MLA”, Vaibhav added.