Congress president Sonia Gandi has reportedly been diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection after being admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. She is still being monitored and treated, according to the Congress party.

According to AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalized on June 12 after bleeding from her nose due to a recent Covid infection. In a statement, Jairam Ramesh said, “She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning.”

A statement on Congress President’s health condition. pic.twitter.com/4tVBtgyhEi — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 17, 2022

Jairam Ramesh, the party’s new general secretary in charge of communications, stated that a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was diagnosed during her hospitalization. He further said, “She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment.”

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in a money-laundering investigation. The summons is issued in the National Herald case. Her son, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is already being questioned by the investigation agency, with his next deposition expected on Monday. After the agency issued the summons, the Congress leaders accused the central government of misusing the government agencies.

On the other hand, as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned by ED, the Congress party launched violent protests in various cities across the country. Congress workers protested in front of the central government’s various offices in the states. In one such protest in Hyderabad of Telangana, Congress leader and former minister Renuka Chowdhury lost her cool and grabbed a police sub-inspector by his collar. Many leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee were detained by the Hyderabad police in this case.

The Enforcement Directorate case had sent a notice to Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 for interrogation in the National Herald case. But due to the Covid-19 infection, she is now scheduled to appear before the ED on June 23.