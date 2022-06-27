Monday, June 27, 2022
UP police arrest Soyab Khan for posing as a Delhi cop to extort money from shopkeepers in Bulandshahr

The accused said that he had donned the police uniform in order to create an impression in the public and extort money from the traders and shop owners.

OpIndia Staff
Soyab Khan had bought the police uniform for 500 Rupees
Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr police Monday (June 27) arrested a man for allegedly posing as a Delhi cop. The accused, Soyab Khan is a native of Bhajanpur in Delhi but was staying in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He was pretending to be a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police by donning a uniform he bought from Delhi for Rs 500.

Upon arrest, the accused reportedly confessed to buying a police uniform from Delhi for Rs 500. Soyab Khan further told the police that he had donned the police uniform in order to create an impression in the public and extort money from the traders and shop owners in UP’s Bulandshahr district. According to the police, Soyab Khan also wore a name tag of his name on the uniform to make him appear more authentic. Soyab Khan was sent to jail after being arrested on Monday.

The Bulandshahr police took to its official Twitter handle to give information about the aforementioned incident.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar K said in a video byte, “The police squad who were on patrolling duty in the Khurja Nagar police station area on Monday morning, spotted a man wearing a police uniform and roaming around the marketplace. He was stopped and interrogated by the police team after they found him to be suspicious. The police also questioned the other people roaming around in the marketplace, who told the police that they had doubts that Soyab Khan was in the police force.”

When the police further asked him about his movement in the area, the accused identified himself as Soyab Khan. He revealed that he was not a police personnel and had bought the uniform from Delhi for Rs 500.

He further told the police that he had done so to extort money from the shopkeepers and the traders of the market.

Accused Soyab Khan who impersonated as a police personnel taken in police custody

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar K revealed that Khan was a resident of Delhi’s Bhajanpur area and his father’s name is Mohammad Akhtar. Police said that while being escorted to court, Soyab Khan was asked to remove the police uniform he was wearing and put on regular clothing.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

