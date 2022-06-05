Sunday, June 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAnother mass shooting in the USA: 3 dead, 11 injured in Philadelphia after multiple...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Another mass shooting in the USA: 3 dead, 11 injured in Philadelphia after multiple attackers open fire at crowded street

While the shooters have fled, two guns were recovered from the crime scene, one of them was equipped with “an extended magazine”

OpIndia Staff
USA: Mass shooting in Philadelphia, 3 dead and many injured
Visuals from South Street in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: New York Post)
41

In yet another mass shooting which have become a regular affair in the USA, three people were killed and 11 others were injured in Philadelphia on the night of May 4 (US time), 2022.

As per reports, unidentified attackers went on a shooting spree at the intersection of 3rd and South Street where a large crowd had gathered. Reportedly, there were multiple who opened fired on the crowd using automatic weapons, which are easily available in US stores. Later, two guns were recovered from the crime scene. One of the guns was dropped by a shooter, and it was equipped with “an extended magazine”.

No arrests have been made till now, and police are looking for surveillance footage to try to identify the shooters.

While speaking about the matter, Police Inspector D. F. Pace remarked, “You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out.”

“Patrolling officers heard numerous gunshots go off and rushed to the area, where they saw several active shooters firing into the crowd”, the police officer said.

A 23-year-old man named Joe Smith, who was standing just 10 feet from the crime scene, informed, “Once it started I didn’t think it was going to stop. There was guttural screaming. I just heard screams.” The eyewitness reportedly recalled the recent mass shootings that took place in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Reportedly, a police officer shot at a suspect three times although it remains unknown whether the suspect was hit. According to the spokesperson of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, 7 injured people were admitted to the hospital.

The official said that 4 victims were in a stable state while one victim was declared dead on arrival. 5 other victims were admitted to the Pennsylvania Hospital while three others were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The deceased included a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Fortunately, the doctors were able to save the unborn child of the deceased woman.

Filled with restaurants, bars, galleries and other places, South Street is a popular destination where thousands of people gather everyday. As it was a weekend, the crowd was much more when the shooting happened.

Texas school shooting

On May 24 this year, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde city of Texas in the United States. The killings came on the day when students were preparing to start their summer break.

The shooter reportedly abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and assault rifle. The teenager had shot his own grandmother before going on a killing spree at the school.

The gunman was neutralised by the police officers, the officials said, adding 3 more adults were also killed in the attack. The CCTV footage showed that small groups of children were being rescued through parked cars and yellow buses, even some holding hands as police escorted them from the school.

More than 500 students, mostly Hispanic and economically disadvantaged, study at Robb Elementary school from second through fourth grade. The attack on the Texas school is one of the deadliest attacks since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgun culture, gun violence, gun society, gun control
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,115FollowersFollow
27,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com