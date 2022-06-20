In yet another dastardly case of a mass shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot dead by an attacker in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest 14th and U Street in the Washington State of the United States.

The incident took place on the night of June 19 (US time), 2022. As per reports, a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer and two other adults were also injured in the attack. They are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The suspect is believed to be a black man with curly hair and a height of about 5”4. The shooting occurred during the Moechella event, a music festival conducted to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans (Juneteenth).

Developing: Multiple people have been shot including an officer, at 14th and U St in Washington, DC, according to authorities pic.twitter.com/ls1oQCCqSz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 20, 2022

In video footage that has surfaced on social media, the cops were seen helping out the victims of the mass shooting.

In a tweet, the DC Police Department informed, “MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing.”

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

While speaking about the incident, DC police Chief Robert Contee informed that the event was unpermitted within the city. He said that he will talk with the Attorney General to discuss whether action should be taken against the promoters of Moechella.

He added that multiple firearms were recovered from the crime scene. “All these events occurred within a span of 2 hours i.e. between 6 pm and 8:30 pm.”

Chief Contee and city officials provide an update regarding a shooting with multiple victims shot, including an MPD officer, that occurred this evening in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. https://t.co/j2w5yXqvPZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

Recent mass shootings in the United States

Earlier this month, three people were killed and 11 others were injured in Philadelphia. As per reports, unidentified attackers went on a shooting spree at the intersection of 3rd and South Street where a large crowd had gathered.

Reportedly, there were multiple attackers who opened fire on the crowd using automatic weapons, which are easily available in US stores. Later, two guns were recovered from the crime scene. The deceased included a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

A 23-year-old man named Joe Smith, who was standing just 10 feet from the crime scene, informed, “Once it started I didn’t think it was going to stop. There was guttural screaming. I just heard screams.”

On May 24 this year, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde city of Texas in the United States. The killings came on the day when students were preparing to start their summer break.

The shooter reportedly abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and assault rifle. The teenager had shot his own grandmother before going on a killing spree at the school.

The gunman was neutralised by the police officers, the officials said, adding 3 more adults were also killed in the attack. The CCTV footage showed that small groups of children were being rescued through parked cars and yellow buses, even some holding hands as police escorted them from the school.

The attack on the Texas school is one of the deadliest attacks since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.