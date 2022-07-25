Ever since actor Ranveer Singh dropped his clothes to pose nude for a photoshoot for PAPER magazine, he has been receiving mixed reactions for his bold decision. While Bollywood has applauded the actor for his ‘brave and unapologetic’ decision to go nude, a complaint has been filed against him with Mumbai police for hurting women’s sentiments.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based NGO Shyam Mangaram foundation under section 67A of the IT Act along with sections 292, 293, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of women.

“Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it”, the complaint says. “These kinds of acts should be opposed strongly, if it is not being opposed then second and third rank actors will also follow the same path for getting cheap publicity which will result in the worst condition,” a part of the complaint read.

It concluded by saying, “As this act of the accused person created shame in the eyes of the women at large and publishing and transmitting sexually explicit material.”

The images from Ranveer’s photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21, Thursday. Just like everything else from Bollywood, the photoshoot was ‘inspired’ by the west. Burt Reynolds’ similar nude picture shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine served as an inspiration for the photo shoot of Ranveer Singh. Soon after, social media users swarmed the comment sections of the images posted by the publication and others on Instagram. The actor posed wearing no clothes in most of the pictures from this latest photoshoot.

On Friday, Ranveer Singh shared the pictures from the Paper Magazine photoshoot on his Instagram handle. As soon as he posted the pictures, Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Anurag Kashyap, and many others reacted to it and hailed Ranveer’s bold move.

“The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic,” wrote designer Masaba Gupta. Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, “What is this hotness (fire emojis). Matlab Kya?? Khamkhah ka Pressure”, while designer Manish Malhotra and director Zoya Akhtar dropped fire emojis. Dia Mirza dropped a Lion emoji while Youtube star Lilly Singh wrote, “Major WIN”.

“Adonis,” read actress Huma Qureshi’s comment. VJ Bani also commented, “Siri play ‘Naked as we Come’ by Iron and Wine. Great pictures, ahead of your time friend”.

Other celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Manish Malhotra, and Richa Chadha also dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

While many celebs supported the actor, TMC MP and Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty reacted strongly, questioning if women would have been appreciated if they shared similar pictures.

Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments were 🔥🔥🔥(mostly).Just wondering if the appreciation would hav been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her.(1/1) — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the actor told the magazine how he has been naked in some of his performances where the audience can see his soul. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f******g naked. You can see my f******g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”