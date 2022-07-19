On Friday (July 15), a 23-year-old man named Ankit Kumar Jha was stabbed multiple times for watching a video of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media. The incident took place in the Sitamarhi district in the Tirhut Division of Bihar.

As per reports, Jha was watching the video of his own social media status about Nupur Sharma on his mobile which drew the ire of the Islamists, who then attacked him with a knife.

The victim was stabbed 6 times and is now said to be in serious condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Big Breaking: #AnkitJha stαßßed after watching a video of #NupurSharma in Sitamarhi, Bihar : Md Bilal along with 3 others publicly attαck£d him with a kn!fe 6 times; Nupur’s name removed then police took complaint !!

+ pic.twitter.com/QyltOushTl — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) July 19, 2022

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between Ankit Kumar Jha and the accused men at a roadside shop, following which they stabbed him 6 times with a knife.

A complaint was filed by the victim’s family at the Nanpur police station against the four accused, namely, Mohammed Bilal, Mohammed Nihal, Gulab Rabanni (alias Gora) and Hilal. Two of the accused have been arrested so far and sent to judicial custody.

The main accused is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The cops are raiding possible hideouts to nab him at the earliest.

Police claim ‘no communal angle’, blame confrontation on smoking

Interestingly, the police have ruled out a communal angle in the case and claimed that the deadly attack on Jha was not related to his support for the ex-BJP spokesperson.

While speaking about the matter to Hindustan Times, Station House Officer (Nanpur police) Vijay Kumar Ram said, “For some unknown reasons they started fighting with each other. Suddenly, the accused, identified as Gulab Rabbani alias Gora, stabbed Jha from behind.”

He later added, “The reason behind the scuffle between the two groups was over releasing cigarette smoke on Jha’s face at the roadside stall, leading to an immediate argument. During the investigation, it was found that the matter was not related to Nupur Sharma.”

Victim narrates his ordeal

According to the victim’s family, the Nanpur police had intentionally dropped the name of Nupur Sharma to dismiss the communal angle in the case.

Reportedly, Ankit Kumar Jha had gone to a nearby paan shop. There, the accused began abusing him and started puffing out the cigarette smoke on his face. While on his hospital bed, Ankit Kumar Jha told Dainik Bhaskar, “I was watching my social media status of Nupur Sharma on the phone when one of them stabbed me from behind.”

Attacks on Hindus for supporting Nupur Sharma

On June 28, a Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was killed over an alleged social media post in which he had supported Nupur Sharma.

As per reports, his neighbour Nazim had filed a complaint against him, following which he was arrested by the Police. Kanhaiya Lal was later released on bail.Nazim also leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph, and address to his community groups.

Kanhaiya Lal continued to receive threat calls and messages. Fearing for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him.

After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him. The two attackers, identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos, were arrested by the Police. National Investigation Agency is currently investigating the case.

7 days prior to his beheading, another Hindu man named Umesh Kolhe was hacked to death for supporting Nupur Sharma. Several people, including TV actresses, have received death threats for merely speaking in support of the ex-BJP spokesperson.