BJP MP Dilip Gosh threw his weight behind former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who is been under fire from Islamists over her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking at the India Today conclave 2022, Gosh backed the beleaguered leader whose comments had the Islamists across the country running riot, indulging in wanton violence, issuing death threats against her and killing those who extended their support to her, besides engaging in vandalism and arson.

“..Those who cannot win with arguments are trying to win with sword.

Hindu ideology can never be destroyed with swords,bombs & guns. Despite multiple attempts to wipe us out,no one has succeeded.

Those who lack arguments want to scare with swords..”#IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 pic.twitter.com/eMhn46lsNz — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) July 5, 2022

When the host tried to insinuate that the current spate of violence could be chalked up to Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Times Now debate, Gosh quickly retorted by asking him if Nupur Sharma was also responsible for the large-scale violence and riots that took place before India’s independence.

“Where was Nupur Sharma before India’s independence when there were riots and thousands were killed. The world is afraid to speak against the ideology that is behind this violence. Those who can’t win arguments are trying to win by swords,” Gosh emphasised.

He added, “If Nupur Sharma said something wrong, and if you have an argument to counter her, do that. Go on news debates and TV channels and call her out. But doing that would strip you naked because you know she has spoken the truth. Therefore, instead of argument, you are using the sword.”

Gosh further asserted that an ideology cannot be finished off with a sword, highlighting how Hindutva, despite being subjected to attacks for thousands of years, continues to blossom and flourish.

“If swords could be used to end an ideology, why is Hindutva not dead? Bombs, guns, swords, everything was used by the Muslim rulers. Thousands were slaughtered, but it could not bring an end to Hindutva,” Gosh said.

Violence and riots sweep India as Islamists run riot, issuing threats to Nupur Sharma and killing those who support her

Violence gripped several parts of the country in the wake of dog-whistling by Mohammed Zubair of Alt News, who whipped up Islamists against Nupur Sharma after she made remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now. Islamists took to the streets, shouting slogans and ‘sar tan se juda’ chants against Nupur Sharma, running riot and indulging in violence, vandalism and arson.

Not just Nupur Sharma, but even those who extended support to her online were targeted by Islamists, who felt no qualms in killing people over mere solidarity posts in support of the former BJP leader. Recently, a Hindu youth in Bihar was assaulted by a Muslim mob over a Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma.

On the night of 22nd June 2022, Chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed by some Islamists in Amravati of Maharashtra for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Days later, on June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game.