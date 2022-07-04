Copenhagen shooting: Three killed, several injured in shopping centre shooting, 22-years-old arrested

On June 3, a 22-years-old Danish man barged into the Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, and opened fire on the shoppers. As per reports, three people were killed and several injured in the incident. The attacker was arrested by the Police and charged with manslaughter.

BREAKING: A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said.



The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall. https://t.co/79XPthHXQa — The Associated Press (@AP) July 3, 2022

Gun violence is quite rare in Denmark.

Notably, singer Harry Styles was scheduled to perform at an event nearby the shopping mall that was cancelled after the attack. In a tweet Styles wrote, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H”

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

Another event scheduled to commemorate the end of Tour de France stages hosted by the Crown prince was also cancelled. Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary said in a statement, “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the victims, their relatives and all those affected by the tragedy.”

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said in a statement, “Denmark was hit by a horrific attack on Sunday night. Several people have been killed. Even more people were injured. Innocent families out shopping or eating. Children, young and adults. Sending my deepest sympathy to those who lost their loved ones. The injured and their relatives. And to all the Danes who have been close to the scary events. I would encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult moment. We have all been brutally ripped out of the bright summer that we had just started. This is beyond comprehension. Heartbreaking. Meaningless. Our beautiful and normally so safe capital was changed in a split second. Thank you to the police, first responders and ambulance people. Also a warm thank you to all the people who have been ready to help. Finally, I encourage everyone to follow the ongoing communication and instructions from authorities.”

Message by PM Frederiksen. (Translated by Facebook)

The incident took place at noon on Sunday. As soon as the Police were informed, armed Police officers were sent to the Field’s mall. At 5:48 PM (local time), the Police arrested the attacker, who was carrying a rifle and ammunition. A massive search operation was carried out in the nearby area to ensure there were no accomplices of the attacker.

Copenhagen Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen said, “We are going to have a large investigation and a massive operational presence in Copenhagen until we can say with certainty that he was alone.” Thomassen added that a man in his 40s, a young man and a young woman were killed in the attack. Three of the injured were reportedly in critical condition. He further said that in the prima facie, there was no racial motive in the attack, but it might change during the investigation.

First terror attack since 2015

This was the first terror attack in Denmark since 2015. In the last terror attack, two people were killed, and six police officers were injured by a lone attacker. The gunman was killed in a shoot-out with the Danish Police.

Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Services has assessed the terror threat against the nation to be ‘serious’. As per the latest report by the agency, Islamists are the biggest threat. The right-wing extremists possess a ‘general’ level threat that means they are capable and/or have an intent to a possible attack.