Here is what President Murmu said in her first address to the nation

Draupadi Murmu is now the 15th President of the Republic of India. She was sworn to the highest constitutional post at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi earlier today. In her first speech addressing the people of India as the President of India, President Murmu greeted all Indians and stated that the trust and support of the countrymen would be the greatest strength in fulfilling her new responsibility.

The official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted the remarks made by President Murmu. President Murmu started her speech by saying, “Johar! Namaste! I humbly greet all the countrymen from this holy Parliament, a symbol of the hopes and aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affinity, your trust and your support will be my greatest strength in fulfilling this new responsibility for me.”

जोहार ! नमस्कार !



मैं भारत के समस्त नागरिकों की आशा-आकांक्षा और अधिकारों की प्रतीक इस पवित्र संसद से सभी देशवासियों का पूरी विनम्रता से अभिनंदन करती हूँ।



आपकी आत्मीयता, आपका विश्वास और आपका सहयोग, मेरे लिए इस नए दायित्व को निभाने में मेरी बहुत बड़ी ताकत होंगे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

It is interesting to note that President Murmu started her speech with Johar, a word that is a salutation spoken by tribal people in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha. Johar signifies “victory to all living and nonliving components of nature.” “Johar” means “victory to the wellbeing of all.” In this context, “Johar” means “Jai for the welfare of all,” i.e., Johar is the spirit of absolute commitment to nature.

President Murmu also conveyed her gratitude to the Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies for electing her to the highest constitutional post.

भारत के सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद पर निर्वाचित करने के लिए मैं सभी सांसदों और सभी विधानसभा सदस्यों का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करती हूं। आपका मत देश के करोड़ों नागरिकों के विश्वास की अभिव्यक्ति है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

She said that it is also a coincidence that her political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence in 1997. And today in the 75th year of independence, she has got this new responsibility.

ये भी एक संयोग है कि जब देश अपनी आजादी के 50वें वर्ष का पर्व मना रहा था तभी मेरे राजनीतिक जीवन की शुरुआत हुई थी। और आज आजादी के 75वें वर्ष में मुझे ये नया दायित्व मिला है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

She further mentioned that she is the first President of India to be born in the independent India.

मैं देश की ऐसी पहली राष्ट्रपति भी हूँ जिसका जन्म आज़ाद भारत में हुआ है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

She stated that in order to live up to the demands that our freedom fighters placed on us as citizens of an independent India, we must move swiftly in this Amritkal. “We have to work at a fast pace in this Amritkal to fulfill the expectations that our freedom fighters had made from us citizens of independent India. In these 25 years, the path to the accomplishment of Amritkal will proceed on two tracks – everyone’s effort and everyone’s duty,” she stated.

हमारे स्वाधीनता सेनानियों ने आजाद हिंदुस्तान के हम नागरिकों से जो अपेक्षाएं की थीं, उनकी पूर्ति के लिए इस अमृतकाल में हमें तेज गति से काम करना है।



इन 25 वर्षों में अमृतकाल की सिद्धि का रास्ता दो पटरियों पर आगे बढ़ेगा- सबका प्रयास और सबका कर्तव्य। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

According to President Murmu, it is a testament to the strength of our democracy that a daughter born into a low-income family or a daughter born into a remote tribal region may hold the highest constitutional position in India.

ये हमारे लोकतंत्र की ही शक्ति है कि उसमें एक गरीब घर में पैदा हुई बेटी, दूर-सुदूर आदिवासी क्षेत्र में पैदा हुई बेटी, भारत के सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद तक पहुंच सकती है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

In concluding the speech, President Murmu said. “With the spirit of world welfare, I will always be ready to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to the trust of all of you.”

जगत कल्याण की भावना के साथ, मैं आप सब के विश्वास पर खरा उतरने के लिए पूरी निष्ठा व लगन से काम करने के लिए सदैव तत्पर रहूंगी। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

At 10:15 AM on Monday, the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to the President, after which she swapped seats with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. Murmu signed the oath register presented to her by the President’s secretary. Following the new President’s consent, the home secretary issued the proclamation of appointment of the new president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers, governors of individual states, chief ministers, chiefs of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and senior civil and military officials from the government were present at the event.