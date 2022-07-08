In Ghaziabad, the police arrested an accused named Parvez Ali for issuing death threats to Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal’s state-level office-bearer, Devendra Dhaka. Parvez Ali reeportedly intended to trap his neighbour, so he sent a threatening letter to the Hindu businessman Devendra Dhaka in his name.

Parvez Ali wrote a threat letter to Devendra Dhaka but pretended to be Sadar Pathan. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

In this threat letter, Parvez Ali wrote, “Devendra Dhaka, be ready to die after Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur. You share so many posts against Muslims. I will openly challenge you and kill you. After that, I may be martyred or I may get arrested. But we Pathans never attack covertly. Start the countdown of yourself and your son Rachit from today. I have studied from Jamia, and against you, I have formed a whole army there. You now note my name and number too. There is a reason I am called crazy. Your Death, Sadar Pathan, son of Shahid, Khekda, Uparkot.”

The in-charge of the Loni border police station Yogendra Singh Panwar said, “Business leader Devendra Dhaka received the letter by post at home on the evening of July 4. The letter threatened to kill Devendra Dhaka and his son. The name of Sadar Pathan was mentioned on the envelope of the letter. Police registered a case of threatening against the unidentified person and started an investigation.”

The Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iraj Raja said, “Devendra Dhaka, a resident of the Loni Border police station area, received a death threat through a letter that was sent to him via speed post. The letter threatened to kill him. Taking immediate cognizance of the letter, we provided necessary security to Devendra Dhaka. Many teams were formed and directed to solve this case. A person named Parvez Ali lives in the Loni Border police station area. He wrote this fake threat letter to trap his neighbor Sadar Pathan so that an FIR is lodged against him and police take an action against him. But our teams worked very well in this case. Tracking the speed post, checking the CCTV footage of the corresponding post office, and other electronic evidence, we found that the threat letter is sent by Parvez Ali and not by Sadar Pathan. Parvez Ali intended to trap Sadar Pathan. Parvez Ali is arrested and sent to jail.”

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the arrested accused Parvez Ali told during the investigation that Sadar Khan Pathan whose name is mentioned on the envelope of that threat letter is his neighbour. Some days ago, both of them had an argument over some issue. Therefore, Parvez Ali conspired to trap Sadar Pathan. Parvez Ali was looking for a chance to trap Sadar Pathan in some matter. As Parvez Ali realized that people are being threatened over supporting Nupur Sharma in the last few weeks, he wrote a threat letter to businessman Devendra Dhaka pretending to be Sadar Khan Pathan so that Sadar Pathan gets arrested.