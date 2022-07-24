A case of a Hindu girl being trapped, abducted, and abused by a young man from the Dawoodi Bohra community adopting a fake identity with a Hindu name has come to light in Kavant in Gujarat. The accused has been identified as Ali Asgar Parawala. The police has arrested the accused and the court sent him on a four days remand after he was produced in court.

According to the reports, Ali Asgar Parawala, a resident of Kavant, tried to befriend a 24-year-old Hindu girl living in the same town by pretending to be Anil Jaiswal. He used to call and message the girl and ask her to meet him saying that he was a gym manager.

Fed up with the repeated harassment, the girl went to the gym to convince him. However, there Ali Asgar physically molested the girl and took a selfie with her. After this, he used to blackmail the girl by threatening to make the selfie viral. The girl also succumbed to the fear of defamation. After this, Ali Asgar would often call her to the gym and molest her when there was no one in the gym. All this while, he pretended to be Anil Jaiswal.

After a few days, the girl found out that his real name was not Anil Jaiswal but Ali Asgar and that he was married. The girl informed her relatives and the relatives including the girl’s father went to Ali Asgar’s house and tried to convince him. But he also threatened the family members saying ‘do whatever you can, I will make her my wife’. He also threatened them of making the pictures with the girl viral on social media.

On July 18, when the girl left home for her job, Ali Asgar stopped her on the way and took her forcibly with him to Waghodia. From Waghodia, the two boarded a rickshaw and went to the railway station. Ali Asgar boarded the train and took the girl to Pune and from there to Lonavala.

He raped the Hindu girl several times at a hotel in Lonavala and also committed unnatural sex with her. Meanwhile, the two returned on July 20 after Ali Asgar’s brother called him to come back home and told him that the situation in the village was tense. After returning, the girl informed her family about the entire matter and the girl’s family members filed a complaint against the accused at the police station in Kavant on July 21.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 366 (kidnapping a woman with intent to marry), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 504 (derogatory remarks with intent to disturb the peace) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of IPC. The police arrested the accused within a few hours. The accused was produced before the court after he was arrested. The court granted his 4-day remand. Efforts were made to contact the police to get more details on the matter but could not be contacted.