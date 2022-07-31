The Gujarat Police Crime Branch has dismissed claims of rape and illegal confinement of a woman by BJP legislator Arjunsinh Chauhan, reported Desh Gujarat.

On Wednesday (July 27), a man named Hiteshbhai Shankarlal Patel filed a complaint with the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and alleged that BJP MLA (Mahmedavad) Arjunsinh Chauhan has used his influence to sexually exploit his wife multiple times.

While Patel is a former Sarpanch of Haldarvas village, Chauhan serves as the current Rural Development Minister in the Gujarat government.

Allegations levelled against BJP Minister

In his complaint, the man said, “The minister used his power to maintain a physical relationship with my wife and raped her repeatedly.” He further claimed that his wife refused to stay in the house out of fear of Arjunsinh Chauhan.

“Arjunsinh raped my wife between 2015 and 2021. During the Covid-induced lockdown, he kept my wife locked at some place for one and a half months. She was called by Arjunsinh at various places in the name of meetings and was raped. The then district president was even forcing her to sleep with other influential people”, the complainant added.

Complainant against Gujarat minister is psycho, allegations turned out to be false

Soon after, a police probe was launched into the matter. The Gujarat Crime Branch contacted the wife of Patel, Vaishaliben, and found the allegations to be untrue.

“The crime branch of Police has after its probe found that the allegations made by one Hitesh Patel claiming suspicious relations between Mehmedabad MLA and cabinet minister Arjunsinh Chauhan and his wife are false,” reported Desh Gujarat.

Vaishaliben informed that her husband has a suspicious nature and is currently being treated by a psychiatrist. She added that he would beat her regularly, post which she separated from Patel.

Amidst the controversy, BJP Minister Arjunsinh Chauhan posted a photo of his wife on Twitter and wished her on her birthday. He is also planning to file a ₹5 crore defamation suit for causing damage to his reputation through false charges.