The Dera Sacha Sauda chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has claimed that his blood group has changed from O negative to O positive. During an Instagram live session, the murder convict reportedly told his followers that his blood group changed but offered no evidence, medical or otherwise to support his bizarre claim.

During the interaction with his followers, the Dera chief invoked the second spiritual leader of Dera Sachcha Sauda, Shah Satnam Singh. Baba said that before Shah Satnam passed away, he had urged him not to leave him, to which Shah Satnam Singh reportedly responded that he will always stay inside Rahim. After this, his blood group changed from O positive to O negative.

Baba also told his followers that the blood group on his driving license was recorded as O+ve.

Notably, a person’s blood group never changes medically during the course of their life, with the exception of truly uncommon circumstances such as when they might have a bone marrow transplant or develop a rare form of cancer. All these changes are also temporary.

Besides, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief also made some other bizarre claims during his Instagram Live session. He reportedly said that he had learnt to drive and repair a tractor when he was merely 8 years old.

Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan switched in prison, claims his followers

Interestingly, when Ram Rahim walked out of prison a couple of weeks ago on month-long parole, his followers alleged that the man who walked out of the prison on parole is a different person altogether. His followers had on July 4, petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been replaced in prison by a dummy.

The petitioners provided numerous specifics of Ram Rahim who was released on parole that were different from the “original” Baba. They alleged that the original Ram Rahim has been kidnapped and taken to Udaipur, and he will be replaced by this dummy to take control of the huge immovable property belonging to Dera Sacha Sauda, as Ram Rahim is the only owner of the trust controlling this wealth.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief currently serving life imprisonment

Meanwhile, the 30-day parole of Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim ended on July 17. Ram Rahim was convicted in a murder case by the special CBI court in Haryana in October last year. The special CBI court had found Ram Rahim and 4 others guilty in the murder case of Ranjit Singh. He was awarded a life sentence in this case of murder. Ram Rahim was already serving a long prison sentence after being convicted in a rape case by the same CBI court in 2017. He has been out on parole since the 17th of June.