The Nuh police have detained three additional people in connection with the recent murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surender Singh in Haryana. The accused have been identified as Tabbir (alias Baira), Arshad, and Abbas.

Varun Singhla, Superintendent of the Police, while talking to the media persons said that Baira was arrested on July 24 while Arshad and Abbas were arrested on July 25. Arshad is the son of the owner of the dumper truck which mowed the DSP to death whereas Abbas is a labourer by profession.

Nuh DSP murder case | We have arrested 3 other accused in the last 2 days. So far 9 accused have been arrested in the case. In our investigation so far, 12 accused have been found involved in the case. Soon we will arrest the other 3 accused: Varun Singla, SP, Nuh pic.twitter.com/h2buJq8RNi — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

According to the reports, the police had earlier arrested three accused named Bhuru (alias Taufiq) and Asru (alias Assaruddin) of Pachgaon village, and Lambu (alias Isuf) of Gandwa village of Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The three were arrested by the Police last week and were held in police detention for two days. Later they were brought before a Nuh court on Saturday.

So far, the police have detained nine people in connection with the case. “There are a total of 12 accused in the case and so far 9 have been detained. The other three will be arrested soon and the case will proceed further as per the Court’s direction”, Singhla added.

Haryana DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by the mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in the Mewat region of Haryana on July 19. After the murder, 8 police teams were constituted to nab the culprits, including the CIA teams from the neighbouring districts. During their search operation, they ran into one of the accused Iqrar, and it led to an encounter with him.

As per the police, several rounds were fired during the encounter with Iqrar and he was eventually arrested after having been injured during the encounter. A senior police officer said Iqrar had bipolar disorder and that he was involved in some other criminal activities as well.

On July 19, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that one of the family members of the deceased would be provided with a job and compensation of Rs 1 crore. He also said that strict action will be taken against all the accused. So far, nine people including Iqrar, Tabbir, Arshad, Abbas, Baira, Assaruddin, Isuf, Shabbir, and Taufiq have been arrested by the Police and charged under different sections of the IPC. Investigations are underway to nab three more accused out of a total of 12.