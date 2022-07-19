The murder of Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district of the state has shocked everyone. Following the brutal murder, where DSP Surendra Singh was crushed under a dumper, the Haryana Police has stirred into action to catch the culprits.

To lead the investigation into the case, Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal himself reached the spot to oversee the operations. Meanwhile, Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Ravi Kiran stated that the Haryana DSP Surendra Singh had reached the spot for a surprise inspection, and that is why they couldn’t provide him any backup before he was killed by the mining mafia.

A dumper full of stones was used to murder DSP Surendra Singh on the spot after he reached there for his surprise inspection. The DSP lost his life on the spot after that.

After the murder, 8 police teams were constituted to nab the culprits, including the CIA teams from the neighbouring districts. During their search operation, they ran into one of the accused Iqrar, and it led to an encounter with him.

As per the police, several rounds were fired during the encounter with Iqrar and he was eventually arrested after having been injured during the encounter.

The search for the other culprits in the brutal murder is still ongoing.