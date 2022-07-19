Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHaryana DSP murder: Iqrar arrested after getting shot in police encounter
News Reports
Updated:

Haryana DSP murder: Iqrar arrested after getting shot in police encounter

Following the brutal murder, where DSP Surendra Singh was crushed under a dumper, the Haryana Police has stirred into action to catch the culprits.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana DSP
The DSP was killed when he went for a surprise inspection against the mining mafia (Image source: Deccan Herald)
2

The murder of Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district of the state has shocked everyone. Following the brutal murder, where DSP Surendra Singh was crushed under a dumper, the Haryana Police has stirred into action to catch the culprits.

To lead the investigation into the case, Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal himself reached the spot to oversee the operations. Meanwhile, Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Ravi Kiran stated that the Haryana DSP Surendra Singh had reached the spot for a surprise inspection, and that is why they couldn’t provide him any backup before he was killed by the mining mafia.

A dumper full of stones was used to murder DSP Surendra Singh on the spot after he reached there for his surprise inspection. The DSP lost his life on the spot after that.

After the murder, 8 police teams were constituted to nab the culprits, including the CIA teams from the neighbouring districts. During their search operation, they ran into one of the accused Iqrar, and it led to an encounter with him.

As per the police, several rounds were fired during the encounter with Iqrar and he was eventually arrested after having been injured during the encounter.

The search for the other culprits in the brutal murder is still ongoing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,684FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com