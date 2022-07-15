On 14th July 2022, a Muslim girl named Momin Khatun married a Hindu boy named Suraj in a temple in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The boy’s family members and the activists of Hindu organizations were present in the temple at the time of the marriage. The police have also met the newlyweds and assured them of security.

According to reports, the case pertains to the Atraulia police station area. Suraj hails from the Fatehgaon and Momin Khatun belongs to Haidarpur. They had an affair for about two years. When the families of both knew about their relationship, Momin Khatun’s family members asked Suraj to convert to Islam. Suraj refused to convert. Finally, Momin Khatun decided to marry Suraj at any cost, and therefore, both of them got married at a temple in Atraulia.

While talking to the media, Suraj said, “We are marrying at our own will and we are not under any kind of pressure.” Suraj’s family members were present on this occasion. The marriage was solemnized in a Hindu Vedic ritual.

According to reports, Momin Khatun said that it was her choice to marry Suraj and she wants to live her life happily. The SHO of the Atraulia police station Inspector Rudrabhan Pandey met the newlywed couple and said that there is no law and order problem in this case.

Gaurav Singh is the Azamgarh district office bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. While speaking to OpIndia, he said, “Momin Khatun has come to the Sanatan Dharma. She is welcome. Momin’s family members tried to pressurize Suraj to embrace Islam. But, Momin herself was happy to convert to Hinduism and get married to Suraj. She is like a sister to us and we respect her.” According to a report by News18, considering the threats to the newlywed couple, Gaurav Singh took the responsibility for the safety and security of the couple.

Islamists outrage over inter-faith marriage

The fundamentalists did not like the inter-faith marriage of Suraj and Momin Khatun. In a 2.11-minute video by the YouTube channel Halate Hal TV, at around 1.18 minutes, the girl Momin Khatun is sermonized as she left the religion of Islam. Her act of marriage is termed a rebellion. Not only this, but the video discusses Quran and Hadiths and expresses displeasure at the girl’s father for not reining in the girl from marrying a Hindu.



Mohammad Afzal, a member of the Young Muslim Council NRI Committee, lambasted the girl for marrying outside her religion.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Even today, countless Muslims immersed in hell are not ready to wake up and even after seeing their girls go to hell in front of their eyes, they are neither awake nor faithful. Allah will award insults to such people who forget the decrees of their lord and choose the incorrect ways of shamelessness.”