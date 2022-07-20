A disturbing video has emerged from Karnataka’s Udupi, in which an ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll plaza. The accident took place on 20th July 2022 at around 4 pm at Shiroor tollgate near Kundapura. According to initial reports, four people including three in the ambulance and a worker at the toll plaza tragically died in this accident.

The frightening footage shows toll plaza workers making room for the ambulance by removing barriers from the road. However, the speeding vehicle rotates 180° rapidly sliding on the wet road, and hits a pillar forcefully, smashing the rear of the vehicle. In the CCTV footage, some individuals were also seen being thrown out of the ambulance when it crashed into the toll booth. A patient was being transported by ambulance to Honnavara.

Terrible accident involving an ambulance at a toll booth in Shiroor, Karnataka. Three in the ambulance tragically dead. Prayers for the injured. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/ZqFzT6Q9pj — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 20, 2022

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the incident took place within the limits of the Byndoor police station in the Udupi district. A police sub-inspector in the Byndoor police station said that the ambulance carrying a patient from Honnavar to Udupi had seven persons onboard. The fast vehicle rammed into the toll booth as the toll gate staff were removing the plastic barriers that were obstructing the way. The wounded people were brought to the hospital.

According to the footage, the ambulance lost control due to aquaplaning. Aquaplaning, also known as hydroplaning, happens when a tire loses road contact on a wet road owing to excessive speed and becomes unresponsive to steering.