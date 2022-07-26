On July 23, Congress leader from Kerala, Sreedev SS Soman shared a photograph of beef fry and porotta on his Facebook profile with an intention to mock Hindus and wrote in Malayalam, “The best parotta and beef fry I have ever eaten… Do Sanghis want…”. He added a couple of emojis at the end to drive home the point that he is mocking Hindus with this post.

Facebook Post by Congress leader Sreedev SS Soman. Source: Facebook. Translated using Facebook translation services.

Soman faced backlash in the comment section, to which he replied, “This is India, our India, here we will eat cows, buffaloes, and bulls…Sanghis can come to my post and put cow dung like this.”

Source Facebook. Translated using Facebook translation services.

A screenshot of the post was shared on Twitter by J Nandkumar who said, “Kerala Congress Leader Sreedev Soman eats beef and then taunts Hindus by putting a photo of the plate on his FB with a message – ” This is the best Gow Matha fry I have eaten, do you want some ?” The real face of the #Congress party. Down South, all the mukhotas come off.”

#Kerala Congress Leader Sreedev Soman eats beef and then taunts Hindus by putting a photo of the plate on his FB with a message – ” This is the best Gow Matha fry I have eaten, do you want some ? ”

The real face of the #Congress party.

Down South, all the mukhotas come off. pic.twitter.com/mxYwiT7zon — J Nandakumar (@kumarnandaj) July 25, 2022

Columnist Vikar Saraswat questioned MP from Kerala Rahul Gandhi over this post and said, “Hello Rahul Gandhi you have a whole army who do nothing but regularly mock and ridicule Hinduism. Is your Hindu hatred cultivated in the company of your new friends or is it inherited from mother’s side?”

Hello @RahulGandhi you have a whole army who do nothing but regularly mock and ridicule Hinduism. Is your Hindu hatred cultivated in the company of your new friends or is it inherited from mother’s side? https://t.co/s66EOnFUHb — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) July 26, 2022

Author and former RS member from BJP Tarun Vijay said, “Hindu consolidation and an assertive Hindu action alone can handle such animals. Dehumanised creatures.”

Hindu consolidation and an assertive Hindu action alone can handle such animals. Dehumanised creatures. https://t.co/BNzERmVZqw — Tarun Vijay தருண் விஜய் भारत के वीर सैनिकों की जय (@Tarunvijay) July 25, 2022

History of Congress using beef and cow slaughter to insult Hindus in Kerala

This is not the first time Congress workers from Kerala have used Cows to instigate Hindus and insult the Hindu faith. In March 2021, the Congress party fielded Bindhu Krishna from the Kollam constituency as the joint UDF candidate. She was instrumental in organising anti-Hindu beef festivals in Kerala to provoke Hindus. She was the District unit chief of the Congress party in Kollam and was the face of Beef festivals that were organised across Kerala to protest the Centre’s ban on the sale and slaughter of cattle. Led by Bindhu Krishna, the Congress party workers cooked beef in front of the DCC office.

In February 2020, amidst reports that beef was excluded from the menu for state police trainees, Congress workers in Kerala distributed beef curry and bread outside the Mukkam Police station in Kozhikode district. As per reports, the distribution of beef curry was started by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary, advocate K Praveen Kumar. Alleging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Sangh leanings’, Kumar said Congress would ‘expose Vijayan’s double standards’.

In 2017, Youth Congress workers brutally butchered a calf in broad daylight at Kerala’s Kannur to protest against the Center’s ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter in cattle markets. A few days later, a Congress MLA from the state posted a video of consuming beef with friends to express solidarity with those who have been organising beef fest across the state.