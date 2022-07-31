Sunday, July 31, 2022
Movie critic Kamaal R Khan reveals producer-director Anubhav Sinha paid him to badmouth Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Mannara ahead of her debut release

Sharing his experience, KRK was revealing how a lot of people pay him to say bad things about them, so that they get publicity.

KRK Anubhav Sinha
KRK made the claim using his Twitter account
Controversial filmmaker and movie critic Kamaal R Khan made a sensational claim on Twitter earlier today. KRK, as Kamaal R Khan is popularly known, said that producer-director Anubhav Sinha had paid him to badmouth Priyanka Chopra’s paternal cousin Mannara ahead of the release of her debut film, Zid, in 2014.

Sharing his experience, KRK was revealing how a lot of people pay him to say bad things about them, so that they get publicity. He said that the first time it happened was when Anubhav Sinha paid him to say bad things about Mannara.

The movie critic wrote, “First time producer director Anubhav Sinha paid me to say bad about #ManaraChopra in 2014 when her film #Zid was releasing. I thought it’s coincidence. Otherwise why will ppl pay me for saying bad about them. But since then so many people have paid me for saying bad about them.”

KRK further shared that people themselves request him to give them more dirty abuses, and are willing to pay more for that. He mentioned that these abuses are not related to the reviews of their films, but more of personal abuses.

Who is Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha is a writer-producer-director active in the film industry for over 2 decades. He has worked on films like Tum Bin, Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Tathastu, Cash, Ra One, and Zid (Mannara’s debut film) etc. More recently, he has made films like Thappad and Anek.

When Sinha’s film Article 15 had released, he had gone on an abusive rant against people who criticised him for turning the well-publicised Badaun case into a propaganda film against Brahmins. Even though all details from the case were changed, Anubhav Sinha painted it as a film based on a true story to further his propaganda, and lashed out at anyone who pointed this out.

