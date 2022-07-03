In a shocking incident that took place in the Pilokhadi area of Meerut on 26th June 2022, a group of gay Muslim friends killed a 22-year-old Hindu youth Yash Rastogi and then chopped his dead body into pieces and threw it into a drain. The Meerut police have arrested all the four accused and further investigations are going on. The deceased youth Yash Rastogi was a law student.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, LLB student Yash Rastogi, a resident of the Jagriti Vihar Sector 6 of the Medical police station area, was killed by his gay Muslim friends after which the killers chopped and threw his dead body into a drain near Pilokhadi in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut. The Meerut police recovered the dead body parts from the drain on Saturday, July 2 late at night. The arrested accused have told during the police investigation that they had sodomised the deceased youth before killing him.

According to Meerut city SP Vinit Bhatnagar, this was a group of gay friends. Yash Rastogi was killed by his gay friends in the same group. A post-mortem of the recovered dead body was conducted on Sunday and then last rites were performed at the Surajkund crematorium. A heavy police force was deployed at the deceased youth’s home, medical college, and Surajkund considering the sensitivity of the situation. The students studying with Yash Rastogi have demanded that the accused should be charged with the National Security Act. The locals have also demanded the administration that the houses of the accused be bulldozed.

As it happened

On June 26, Yash Rastogi left his home in the evening on his scooter saying that he will return in a while. His family members lodged a complaint in the Medical police station as he did not return. The police traced the last location recorded by his mobile phone. It turned out to be Pilokhadi near the Lisadi Gate area. On the basis of the call detail records of his phone, the Meerut police arrested four suspected accused Imran, Shavej, Ali and Salman. All of them were Yash Rastogi’s friends.

The arrested accused first tried to dodge the questions from the police. A stricter investigation revealed that Shavej met Yash at Lisadi Gate. Yash Rastogi refused to show his mobile phone to these friends. Other three friends suspected that Yash must be hiding their video which he might have made. After a brief exchange of abusive words between Yash Rastogi and his friends, the accused friends strangled Yash Rastogi to death. After his death, Yash was also stabbed in hands and legs with a knife. The police said that the reason for death will be known after the post-mortem report is received.

According to the police, Shavej and Ali alias Alijaan told during the interrogation that they and Yash had a homosexual relationship. He was murdered on June 26. Before killing Yash, the accused made homosexual relationships with him. Later they cut off his neck with a knife. Then they cut his body into several pieces and packed it in a sack to throw into the drain.

As indicated by the accused, the police recovered the dead body from the drain. Hapud Adda, Lisadi Gate and Shastri Nagar are very sensitive areas in Meerut. The dead body was recovered late in the night to avoid any kind of ruckus by the crowd that would gather on the spot to support the accused. The police staff from three police stations and three commanding officers were present in the night while recovering the dead body.