Thursday, July 14, 2022
News Reports
7th FIR against Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair surfaces in UP, was filed for spreading disharmony through fake news: Read details

The said FIR against Mohammed Zubair was lodged on August 27 last year in Chandauli under the relevant sections of the IT Act, 2000.

OpIndia Staff
New FIR against Mohammed Zuabir surfaces at Chandauli, earlier 6 cases to be probed by UP SIT
An FIR was lodged on August 27 last year under the relevant sections of the IT Act.
4

Days after the Yogi led-government formed a two-member SIT to investigate six cases that have been lodged against Mohammed Zubair, a new FIR against already arrested Alt News co-founder has surfaced in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The said FIR was lodged on August 27 last year under the relevant sections of the IT Act, 2000.

According to the reports, the FIR in Chandauli was registered by Prashant Singh who works as a news correspondent at Sudarshan News, Varanasi. In the complaint against Zubair, Singh stated that the Alt News co-founder had spread disharmony in the society by building false stories around the Uttar Pradesh government and Sudarshan news.

“We had received information from social media that Zubair had created graphics based on the graphic posted by Sudarshan News on Twitter. He had falsely claimed through the graphics posted on May 14, 2021, that the Mosque of Medina was ‘Nawabi’. He had also appealed to Muslims all over the world to oppose Sudarshan News. In our investigation, we found Zubair’s claim to be false”, he said in the complaint.

Singh also added that Sudarshan News had carried out a proper investigation to prove that the accused had made false claims based on graphics that were created by the media channel first. “Zubair has spread disharmony in the society during the pandemic. He has also been exposed many times in his conspiracies against the Uttar Pradesh government”, Singh reiterated.

Speaking exclusively to Opindia, complainant Prashant Singh said that the FIR was registered around a year ago. “Yesterday I called Police officer Ankur Agrawal and requested him to consider the case under the recently formed UP SIT. He has assured to look into the matter and also has assured that it will be considered in the SIT list. I want strict action to be taken against Zubair”, he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the UP SIT headed by IG Preetinder Singh, and also DIG Amit Kumar Verma has been made a part of the team. The SIT is to investigate six cases that have been lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Hathras, and Muzaffarnagar.

Mohammed Zubair is held in Tihar jail after he was detained on June 27 by Delhi police in connection with an FIR filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet written in 2018. The recently discovered FIR has been registered at Chandauli Police Station against Mohammad Zubair under Section 67 of the IT Act 2000. The FIR has been registered against a post that was created and posted by Zubair on May 14, 2021.

