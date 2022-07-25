Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMoral policing in Kerala: At one place boys and girls thrashed for sitting together...
News Reports
Updated:

Moral policing in Kerala: At one place boys and girls thrashed for sitting together on a single bench, at another, bench cut to stop anyone from sitting side by side

After the students responded that they had every right to sit together, the mob started attacking the women first and hurling insults at them as they were attacked.

OpIndia Staff
Moral policing Kerala: Boys and girls thrashed for sitting together on bench
Students sit in laps of each other in protest against moral policing in one instance. (Image Source: ONMANORAMA)
151

Several incidents of moral policing have been reported over the week in Kerala. A group of students reportedly underwent moral policing on Friday, July 22, at a bus stop in the Palakkad district. The students, who were a mix of boys and girls attending the Karimba Government Higher Secondary School, were attacked by a group of about 10 to 12 people for sitting close to one another.

The Kalladikode Police Station has received a formal complaint from the students. One person has been detained as a consequence of this. He has been identified as Siddique, a native of Karimba.

The incident happened while the students waited for their homebound bus. The group questioned why boys and girls were sitting together. After the students responded that they had every right to, the mob started attacking the women first and hurling insults at them as they were attacked. Boys who promptly intervened were also thrashed.

The incident comes only days after a similar incident at the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram. In order to supposedly stop boys and girls from sitting together, hoodlums vandalised a steel seat in the bus stop shed and cut the bench into three different chairs.

CET waiting shed
Damaged benches at Thiruvananthpuram bus stop. (Source: ONMANORAMA)

In response, the enraged students shared a picture of students, both male and female, sitting on each other’s laps. The kids said that they had been exposed to sexual comments and stares from residents for sitting together for numerous years.

Students sit in laps of each other. (Source: ONMANORAMA)

Referring to the recent moral policing incident in the district, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the Palakkad district of Kerala said on Monday that the public must be made aware that every child is an individual with the right to mental and physical growth. M V Mohanan, chairman of CWC Palakkad, also stated that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will assist the students with any legal help needed to pursue the issue further.

According to police reports, the suspects have been detained, and they are looking into the possible participation of another individual, said Mohanan. He assured that the CWC will continue to follow up with the police on the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,867FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com